Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

Coronavirus threat: Special health desk to be established at Pak-China border

2 days ago Pamir Times

Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Commissioner Gilgit Division Usman Ahmed on Monday said that people arriving from China, will have to present health certificates before being allowed to enter Pakistan.
Ahmed cautioned that no one will be allowed to enter without a certificate.
Furthermore, a special health desk to be jointly established by the federal health ministry and Gilgit-Baltistan health division at Sost.
Chinese, as well as Pakistani, nationals coming from China will have to undergo screening at the established health desk.
Ahmed said that border crossing was being opened to let 186 containers – belonging to Pakistani traders, cross into the country.
The border will remain open from 2nd February to 8th February.
According to reports, as many as 30 students from GB were also present in China’s Wuan district, the epicenter of the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, five ‘confirmed’ cases of Coronaviruses have been reported in Xinjiang Autonomous region of China.

Xinjiang shares borders with the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Locals fear that opening the border at this time can be disastrous, in view of the spread of the Coronaviruses.

Many locals believe that Gilgit-Baltsitan region lacks basic health facilities, and the border administration is not equipped to screen and treat people, if they get affected.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Dr. Aziz Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan joins Stanford University, School of Medicine, as a Research Scientist

2 days ago Pamir Times

Khaplu’s residents threaten to block ‘Siachen Road’ in protest against paucity of doctors at DHQ Hospital

4 days ago Pamir Times

MASO, AKRSP to launch project to manage solid waste in Gojal

5 days ago Pamir Times

Maddressah teacher arrested for torturing 8-year old student

5 days ago Pamir Times

Man approaches media to report alleged physical abuse of a child

6 days ago Pamir Times

Avalanche buries 5 houses in Tatol village of Astore, 16 people rescued by locals

1 week ago Pamir Times

1 thought on “Coronavirus threat: Special health desk to be established at Pak-China border

  1. There is no need to reopen the border at this stage. World’s number one country has lock down its cities due to this virus. This will be totally bullish and disastrous to GB. As in Sost there is not a single Doctor to facilitate the locals. Now when the effected people come from China then nobody will be safe.
    Traders are saying that virus will not enter to the Pakistan through this border…………..
    Right now temp is less than -25 in sost so it is requested to GB government to revert back the notification of reopening.
    GB GOVT PLEASE DON’T OPEN IT OTHERWISE EVERY THING WILL DESTROY.

    Reply

What do you think?

You may have missed

Dr. Aziz Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan joins Stanford University, School of Medicine, as a Research Scientist

2 days ago Pamir Times

Coronavirus threat: Special health desk to be established at Pak-China border

2 days ago Pamir Times

Khaplu’s residents threaten to block ‘Siachen Road’ in protest against paucity of doctors at DHQ Hospital

4 days ago Pamir Times

Lack of Higher Education Institutes in Gilgit-Baltistan

4 days ago Pamir Times

900,000 rupees raised in 4 days to help ailing child from Ishkoman Valley

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: