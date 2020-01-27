Coronavirus threat: Special health desk to be established at Pak-China border

Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: Commissioner Gilgit Division Usman Ahmed on Monday said that people arriving from China, will have to present health certificates before being allowed to enter Pakistan.

Ahmed cautioned that no one will be allowed to enter without a certificate.

Furthermore, a special health desk to be jointly established by the federal health ministry and Gilgit-Baltistan health division at Sost.

Chinese, as well as Pakistani, nationals coming from China will have to undergo screening at the established health desk.

Ahmed said that border crossing was being opened to let 186 containers – belonging to Pakistani traders, cross into the country.

The border will remain open from 2nd February to 8th February.

According to reports, as many as 30 students from GB were also present in China’s Wuan district, the epicenter of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, five ‘confirmed’ cases of Coronaviruses have been reported in Xinjiang Autonomous region of China.

Xinjiang shares borders with the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. Locals fear that opening the border at this time can be disastrous, in view of the spread of the Coronaviruses. Many locals believe that Gilgit-Baltsitan region lacks basic health facilities, and the border administration is not equipped to screen and treat people, if they get affected.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...