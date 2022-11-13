“Farmers’ Recognition Day” celebrated in Gilgit

Danyore: (PR) The Ismaili Civic Gilgit region celebrated Farmer’s Recognition day in collaboration with GBRSP and Agriculture department Gilgit-Baltistan in Danyore, Gilgit.

Mr. Naeem Ullah Khan, President Ismaili Regional Council, Gilgit, was the chief guest at the occasion. Mr. Lateef, CEO GBRSP and Mr Amjad Wali program manager GBRSP also attended the event, along with more than 80 farmers.

In his speech Lateef CEO GBRSP appreciated the effort of Ismaili civic team and he assured the farmers that he will support the them to enhance their farming through modern technology.

Mr. Amjad Wali also appreciated the program organizers and farmers. He announced that GBRSP will arrange exposure visits for farmers.

Agriculture department and GBRSP gave seed packs to farmers and assured that both departments will help farmers in increasing production and help them to reach larger market.

