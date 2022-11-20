Tue. Nov 22nd, 2022

PPP stalwart Ghulam Muhammad is no more

1 day ago Pamir Times

GOJAL: Pakistan’s People Party Gilgit-Baltistan’s senior leader Ghulam Muhammad has breathed his last at a hospital in Karachi, according to family sources. He was around 83 years old.
Ghulam Muhammad, born in Passu village of Sub-Division Gojal, District Hunza, was one of the most famous leaders of the movement aimed at abolishment of Mirdom in Hunza. He was imprisoned and tortured at the order of the last ruler of Hunza as punishment for his efforts aimed at mobilizing the masses against the Mir of Hunza.

Former technocrat MLA, Mutabiat Shah has praised the late leader calling him a “a man of strong principles, of political ideology, of steel nerves, undettered of any hardships, true to his words and beliefs.”

“He was the man who bravely bore the torturous captivity at the notorious ‘Gupey Thaang’ of the Baltit Fort, where from no prisoner was lucky enough to come out alive”, said Mutabiat Shah in a social media post.

Ghulam Muhammad led Pakistan Peoples Party in Hunza after the state was abolished in 1974 by the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He was an entrepreneur engaged in the tourism industry.

He will be laid to rest in Passu, Gojal Valley, his native village.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

GB Chief Court signs MoU for establishment of “Virtual Court Center” in Islamabad

3 days ago Pamir Times

GB Education Department and Aga Khan Foundation sign MoU for strengthened partnerships  

4 days ago Pamir Times

Complete GB Supreme Appllate Court by appointing judges, demands Bar Council

3 months ago Pamir Times

19 IT Labs, Libraries established in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

3 months ago Pamir Times

HRCP organized consultative session to discuss suicide prevention strategies

4 months ago Pamir Times

NADRA upgrading and renovating centers in Gilgit-Baltistan

5 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

PPP stalwart Ghulam Muhammad is no more

1 day ago Pamir Times

GB Chief Court signs MoU for establishment of “Virtual Court Center” in Islamabad

3 days ago Pamir Times

GB Education Department and Aga Khan Foundation sign MoU for strengthened partnerships  

4 days ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan wins the silver at the IHF Awards 2022

1 week ago Pamir Times

“Farmers’ Recognition Day” celebrated in Gilgit

1 week ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: