GB Freelancers Association launched in Gilgit

GILGIT: (PR) Following the rapid growth in the online freelancing industry, GB Freelancers Association has been launched to facilitate existing and potential freelancers across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Having more than 200 women and men registered members from all districts; the association aims to promote freelancing in GB to make youth specially women independent.

The executive committee of the association is led by President Mr. Ghulam Rehman, who is founder of NeedsOnline Pvt. Ltd, following Senior Vice president Ms. Nadia Iqbal, who is national award winner freelancer and Co-Founder of Tech Alphalogics Pvt. Ltd.

The executive committee members are including Sania Hussain, Amjed Ali, Aafyat Nazar, Raja Rizwan Hassan, Faheem Akhtar, Shafqat Karim, Jilbaz Karim, Muzaffar Faqir, Wasim Ullah and others.

According to press release issued to media, the association president Mr. Rehman said that the prime objective of GBFA is to promote and protect the interests of freelancers and motivate potential youth female/male through advocacy, education and trainings to make their successful entry in the global freelancing industry.

Rehman said the freelancing industry is rapidly growing in Gilgit Baltistan. The association will protect the interests of freelancers and empower the educated youth with soft skills by conducting specialized trainings in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

