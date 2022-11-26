82 youth attend fourh edition of “Gojal Youth Camp” in Karachi

KARACHI: Students Aid Society (SAS), an organization founded by the Karachi-based youth of Gulmit and operational since the 1990s, successfully conducted the fourth edition of the Gojal Youth Camp, a periodic event aimed at connecting youth from Gojal Valley, Hunza. The theme of the fourth edition was “Finding Belongingness”.

82 young people from different villages of Gojal attended this one-day camp held at the Aga Khan Gymkhana Karachi.

GYC Season 4 was a unique blend of “Discovering Self and Engaging in Environmental and Educational activities”, said a media statement.

Speakers and organizers

Renowned experts and scholars who spoke in the youth camp included Dr. Fozia Tahir, Assistant professor at AKU-IED conducted a session on Climate Change, while Sonal Dhanani, a Mental Health expert and Founder of Parindey conducted a session on Mental Health through Art Therapy.

The Camp was designed and led by Sheryar Afzal Khan, an emerging youth leader from Gojal Valley, Hunza.

A total of 08 mentors and 20 volunteers were part of the team. GYC, since its initiation in 2019 has engaged 314 youths and empowered them in becoming better contributors to society.

