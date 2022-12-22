Fri. Dec 23rd, 2022

CM Gilgit-Baltistan wants British Council’s help to improve quality of education

10 hours ago Pamir Times

CM posing with officials of British Council and others in London after a meeting

LONDON: (PR) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid visited the British Council’s Headquarters on 21st December 2022 in London.

During the visit, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid held a highly important meeting with the senior officials of the British Council.
Putting emphasis on the British Council’s role in uplifting the education sector of Gilgit-Baltistan(GB), the chief minister discussed the need to initiate the British Council’s Connecting Class Room Program in Gilgit-Baltistan. He also requested the British Council to extend their support for the capacity building of the government’s education department teachers and in delivering various vocational training programs for the youth of the region.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said ”it is the government’s primary responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all students belonging to the remote areas of the region. In this regard, we have agreed to get a comprehensive Education Sector Plan developed with the support of Cambridge International aiming at a systematic development of the sector in Gilgit-Baltistan”
Acknowledging the contributions of the British Council in the past, the chief minister invited British Council to work with Chief Minister’s Reforms Unit and Education Department in Gilgit-Baltistan, again.
Raising the issue of Climate Change effects on the region, the chief minister said ”GB is the largest glaciated area outside the polar region heavily affected by climatic change impacts. The international community and partners need to support Gilgit-Baltistan in its endeavors to mitigate these climate change effects”
While appreciating the chief minister’s vision to reform the education sector and development of Gilgit-Baltistan, the British Council agreed to visit GB and explore the key areas for collaboration with government.

