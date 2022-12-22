Gilgit-Baltistan govt signs agreement with Shifa int’l Hospital to “hire services of 66 consultant doctors”

ISLAMABAD: (PR) In an effort to ‘revamp the health sector in Gilgit-Baltistan’, the regional GB govt and Shifa International Hospital have formally signed an agreement to hire the services of specialist doctors, according to a press statement.

The agreement was reached after numerous consultative meetings and other formalities of bidding process in order to ensure transparency and trust, according to the press release.

The agreement has been signed between Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program (GBRSP), Department of Health, Shifa Foundation and Shifa International Hospitals Ltd.

According to the agreement, the govt. of Gilgit-Baltistan is acquiring services of 66 consultant doctors of various specialties as per the needs identified by Health Department GB. This significant agreement signing ceremony was being attended by Deputy Speaker GBLA, Advocate Nazir Ahmad, Finance Minister GB, Mr. Javed Manwa, and women parliamentarians; Miss. Suraiya zaman parliamentary secretary education, Mrs. Dilshad Bano parliamentary secretary Forest, Mrs. Kulsoom Farman parliamentary secretary Health, Mrs. Kaneez Fatima parliamentary secretary Women development Gilgit-Baltistan.

