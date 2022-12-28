Thu. Dec 29th, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Diamer’s camp office attacked with explosive. No losses reported

22 hours ago Pamir Times

Deputy Commissioner of Diamer talks to media after the incident.

Reported by Shahab Uddin Ghauri

CHILAS: A locally-made explosive device was reporedly thrown at the Camp Office of Diamer’s Deputy Commissioner, located in Chilas city’s Ronai area. Security officials retaliated by opening fire. There was however no exchange of fire, reportedly.

An improvised device, described in initial reports as “Desi Sakhta Grenade”, was reportedly hurled at the office at around 7:10pm which fell and exploded near the “Operator’s Room” located within the Lawn of the DC’s office. No loss of life reported, according to reporters who had reached the site. The Deputy Commissioner was reportedly present at the camp office at the time of the attack.

Locals had earlier reported sounds of ‘heavy gunfire’ in the city.

SP Sher Khan of Diamer Police has said that they are gathering information to identify the device. Security officials have cordoned off different parts of the city and a manhunt is on for the suspected attackers.

Deputy Commissioner Diamer's camp office attacked with explosive. No losses reported

