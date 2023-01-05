National Action Plan reactivated in Gilgit-Baltistan, to “ensure peace and stability”

Thousands of protesters have come out on the roads during the last two weeks to protest against "land grabbing", power crisis and wheat shortage in the region.

GILGIT: The Provincial Apex Committee met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan to discuss the law and order situation in the region, says a Press Release.

The meeting was attended by Commander FCNA, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, IG Gilgit Baltistan, Home Secretary, DG GB Scouts, Sector Commander MI, Sector Commander ISI and DDG IB.

The Committee reviewed the existing security environment of the region and expressed “strong resolve to ensure peace and stability in the region”.

The security of Chinese officials and personnel working in Gilgit Baltistan was also reviewed and it was unanimously agreed that constant vigilance will be kept to ensure the security of Chinese citizens in GB.

The Committee also decided to reactivate the National Action Plan (NAP) and ensure its enforcement in true letter & spirit.

The meeting appreciated the Government for taking steps for building consensus among all stakeholders on important issues of wheat subsidy, land reforms and revenue authority.

The Committee was informed that the matter of expansion and reinforcement of Police Department in general and Counter Terrorism Department in particular has been taken up with the Federal Government. The Committee, however, showed grave concern over the delay in this regard and directed the concerned officials to take up the matter at the highest level as Counter Terrorism Department is essential component in the fight against terrorism.

The Committee appreciated the emphasis of the current Government on Social Sector especially Education, Health & IT and agreed that this approach should be further enhanced with more investment in these sectors which as an after effect would result in higher avenues of employment, reduction in poverty and promotion of peace in the region.

The Committee agreed to develop a comprehensive communication strategy to counter fake/misinformation in media which creates unrest on the ground.

The Apex Committee directed all Law Enforcement Agencies to take all measures and preventive actions necessary to ensure peace & stability in Gilgit Baltistan.

