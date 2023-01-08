Tue. Jan 10th, 2023

Resurrection of Terrorism and Political Polarization

2 days ago Pamir Times

By Rahim Ullah

After a few years of partial break, peace disturbing elements are again getting active to destabilize the peace of Pakistan. Many lethal events have taken place recently to indicate a return of violence. For instance, the previous month’s suicide bomb attacks in the capital city of Pakistan have indicated that Non-State actors have re-activated to spread chaos and turbulence in an already struggling and shambling country. According to the reports, in the year 2022, there have been more than two hundred fatal suicide bomb attacks in Pakistan. This shows and predicts the current and upcoming situation in Pakistan.
In the previous month, the minister of foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar visited Afghanistan to settle down the looming crisis, but immediately after her return, the Taliban attacked Pakistan`s embassy and a few officials got severely injured.All these events underline that the current situation is deteriorating day by day.

Instead of addressing these challenges, our political actors are tied up with blame game and point scoring. Political leaders are fighting to return to or remain in power, oblivious to the plight of the common people who are affected by violence and instability.

It is a need of the hour to eradicate rifts and agree on a consensus to handle and mitigate a looming issue that is disturbing the peace of our country.
Moreover, antiquated or traditional politics must be vanished, and come up with political harmony, because only political synchronization and amicable consensus drive us to peace, stability, and prosperity. Otherwise, we will be stuck in a quagmire and never be able to get out.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Reflections on 2022

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Tourism and the future of Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

What does it mean to be happy?

3 months ago Pamir Times

Social media and suicide among teenagers

5 months ago Pamir Times

  Gilgit-Baltistan’s Development Challenges and the Way Forward

6 months ago Pamir Times

Is it the last century for books? 

7 months ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Thanks, But No Thanks!

2 days ago Pamir Times

Resurrection of Terrorism and Political Polarization

2 days ago Pamir Times

Role of Civil Society Organization in Community Development: Past, Present and Future

2 days ago Pamir Times

National Action Plan reactivated in Gilgit-Baltistan, to “ensure peace and stability”

5 days ago Pamir Times

Mother and her daughter arrested on charges of murdering a newborn child

5 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: