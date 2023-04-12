Gilgit: From Pristine Land to Pollution Sorrow

By Rakhshanda Abbas

As I gaze at the polluted horizon and reminisce about my childhood, I am transported back to a time when nature was alive and vibrant. My friends and I used to spend our afternoons frolicking in the lush green fields of my village, playing hide and seek in the tall grass or chasing after butterflies that fluttered around us.

However, the natural beauty that once made this region so magical has been replaced by a choking smog that hangs over the city. The fumes from factories and vehicles now clog the air, making it difficult to breathe. It seems as though nature has grown weary and exhausted, struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of industrialization, population growth, and over-tourism.

As a child, my impish classmates would tell me stories about the big insects from the fields that would come and eat me away, which would frighten me. But now, as an adult, I realize that the real threat to our environment is the unchecked, unregulated, and rampant industrialization that is taking place in our cities.

Although my passionate language may suggest reminiscing about decades ago, it actually refers to a few years back when we used to live in close harmony with nature, and our lives were closely intertwined with the rhythms of the seasons and the cycles of the natural world. However, with the advent of the Industrial Revolution and the rapid growth of cities and factories, this relationship with nature began to break down and fade into insignificance.

Spending hours exploring the lush green valleys and pastures, collecting wildflowers, and chasing after butterflies has become a distant memory of the past in my village. The air was crisp and clean, and the landscape seemed to come alive around us. It pains me to see the environmental degradation that has taken place in this region over the years. Once a pristine land, it is now rife with pollution and noise, and the natural beauty of the region is slowly fading away. It is now up to us to take responsibility for our actions and work towards creating a sustainable future for ourselves and the generations to come.

Perhaps we can learn from the wisdom of the natural world that we are slowly destroying. Nature is not just an invaluable resource for us to exploit, but a complex web of interconnected life systems that work together in harmony. Disturbing this euphony will bring mere doom to us. We need to understand this delicate balance and work with nature, not against it.

Standing in the midst of the constant din of machinery and polluted air, I cannot help but wonder about the future of this town-cum-city. Will it continue to be a victim of our mindless exploitation, or will we finally wake up to the need for environmental conservation? The answer lies in the actions we take today to restore the beauty and serenity of this once-pristine land.

As we move forward, we must remember the importance of preserving the natural environment and creating a sustainable future for all. We must take responsibility for our actions and work towards a better tomorrow. Gilgit may no longer be the pristine land of my childhood, but it can still be a beautiful and sustainable place for generations to come if we act today.

As I recollect how I would wander into the fields and embrace the tall grass, allowing myself to be enfolded by its comforting presence, it reminds me of the moments when I would seek solace after receiving a scolding from my mother or when I was confronted with the complexities of life. The warm hug of nature was a balm to my troubled soul, reassuring me that I was not alone in this world. It served as a poignant reminder of the endless reasons to be grateful to Allah, and instilled within me a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction.

The mere thought that the coming generations will be deprived of the same sense of awe and wonder that I experienced while growing up in Gilgit is enough to shatter my very soul. Nevertheless, I hold onto hope that we can create a sustainable future for this enchanting land by taking collective responsibility and working towards this goal. We need to reconnect with nature to allow her to tend to our fragmented souls, and it’s not too late to initiate this process of revitalization.

As I inhale the toxic air surrounding my Mohallah, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of small factories and buildings in the area. With over 20 workshops operating in this cramped space, the pollution levels have reached alarming heights. The once-fresh air of my childhood has been replaced by a thick smog that makes it difficult to breathe.

As I look towards the future, I remain hopeful that we can still save our region and other regions like it from this sordid fate getting worse. It is not too late for us to take action and create a sustainable future for ourselves and the generations to come. It is up to us to make the changes necessary to ensure that the natural beauty of Gilgit can be restored, and that future generations can experience the magic and wonder of this unique region.

Let us all remember the memories of our childhood in Gilgit and use them as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation. Let us create a future where the natural beauty of Gilgit can thrive alongside responsible economic growth, benefiting both the local community and the planet as a whole.

The contributor is a teacher based in Gilgit city.

