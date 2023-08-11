Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly demands the right to amend Govt. of GB Order 2018

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly through an unanimously adopted resolution demanded the right to make amendments to Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order2018, the law under which GB is being governed.

The resolution says that until Gilgit-Baltistan receives provisional constitutional status, the right to make amendments to the law under which the region is being governed.

It is pertinent to note that Govt. of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 is a presidential, not ratified of approved by Pakistan’s National Assembly or Senate.

GB Assembly, elected house of the region’s representatives, which approved the law drafted by bureaucrats at the federal government, doens’t have the rights to make changes to it.

The GB Assembly also demanded that Islamabad get into a financial pact with GB government, on the lines of National Finance Commission (NFC), to ensure equitable distribution of resources.

The assembly also demanded appointment of judges in the region through the Supreme Judicial Commission, in line with the Supreme Cort Order of January 2019.

