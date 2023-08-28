Strict action will be taken against hatemongers, no one will be allowed to block KKH, JSR road: Apex Committee
GILGIT: Apex Committee of Gilgit-Baltistan met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister earlier today to discuss the prevalent law and order situation. The meeting was attended among others by Commander FCNA, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Home Secretary and representatives of various LEAs.
It was decided that no one will be allowed to block the Karkoram Highway or the Jaglote-Skardu Road (JSR), said a press statement issued after the meeting.
The committee, which has political and military leadership, as well as other law-enforcement agencies as members, also decided to send delegations of scholars to Skardu and Chilas to hold dialogue and resolve the situation caused by protests and counter-protests in the two cities.
The latest issue started after two Skardu-based Shia scholars were accused of uttering ‘derogatory remarks’ against personalities revered by Sunni Muslims.
The Apex Committee further decided to urge civil society groups from the two regions to interact regularly to diffuse the tension caused by the recent protest.