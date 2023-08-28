Strict action will be taken against hatemongers, no one will be allowed to block KKH, JSR road: Apex Committee

GILGIT: Apex Committee of Gilgit-Baltistan met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister earlier today to discuss the prevalent law and order situation. The meeting was attended among others by Commander FCNA, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Home Secretary and representatives of various LEAs.

It was decided that no one will be allowed to block the Karkoram Highway or the Jaglote-Skardu Road (JSR), said a press statement issued after the meeting.

The committee, which has political and military leadership, as well as other law-enforcement agencies as members, also decided to send delegations of scholars to Skardu and Chilas to hold dialogue and resolve the situation caused by protests and counter-protests in the two cities.

The latest issue started after two Skardu-based Shia scholars were accused of uttering ‘derogatory remarks’ against personalities revered by Sunni Muslims.

The Apex Committee further decided to urge civil society groups from the two regions to interact regularly to diffuse the tension caused by the recent protest.

The Committee made following decisions, per a press release:

– Nobody shall be allowed to take law into hands and violate the SoPs for maintenance of law and order and strict action shall be taken against the violators. – Any person indulging into hate speech and religious intolerance shall be proceeded against as per relevant provision of law. – Any person propagating hate speech and such like material on social media shall be taken to task and legal action shall be taken without any impunity. – Security of life and property of all citizens shall be ensured through strict enforcement of law. – Movement of all vehicles plying from and to down country through KKH, JSR and Babusar Top shall be made safe and secure by deployment of Karakoram Task Force and Police throughout the route. – Nobody shall be allowed to block any road and immediate legal action shall be taken against the violators. – Heavy contingents of GB Scouts, Rangers and Police shall be deployed in all major cities of GB to ensure peace and safety of people. – Simultaneously, process of engagement with religious scholars of both sects shall be spearheaded by the Chief Minister, GB himself. He along with the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Order shall visit Skardu first to meet with Scholars of all sects and afterwards to Chilas and other areas to engage all stakeholders for sustainable peace in the region. – Moreover, CM, GB directed the Parliamentary Committee headed by Minister Home to meet religious leaders of various sects and ask them to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of Code of Conduct agreed by all sects so as to ensure durable peace in the region. – To enhance soft image of Gilgit Baltistan and to orientate students with modern trends in Education and career avenues, a four-day Education/Career Expo shall be organised at Skardu during last week of September 2023. Many renowned educationists, scientists, entrepreneurs, intelligentsia, and other celebrities from all walks of life will be invited to share their experience with students and people of GB. This event will not only enhance knowledge of students but also lead to enhanced regional and religious harmony amongst the students hailing from all districts of GB.

– Moreover, people to people contacts amongst all districts shall be ensured through frequent meetings and exchange of delegation of civil society on periodic basis.

The meeting ended with the resolve that peace of Gilgit Baltistan is prime and nobody shall be allowed to sabotage it. Writ of the Government shall be ensured through all means and all mischievous elements shall be dealt with sternly.

