4,026 bags of wheat grain missing from RSD Gilgit alone, says inquiry report

GILGIT: More than 4,000 bags of wheat went “missing” from the RSD Gilgit since July 2022, said a report submitted by a fact-finding committee constituted after reports of corruption appeared in the media.

The report says that there’s a discrepancy between the number of bags of what received from Islamabad and the amount distributed by the regional depots. A total of 4,026 bags (each of 100 kilograms) have disappeared in thin air during the last year alone.

A large quantity of wheat has also been found in rotten or “partially consumable” condition, per the report.

The report has also proposed that a committee be constituted to fix responsibilities and take disciplinary action against the officials involved at the RSD Gilgit during the reporting period.

It is petinent to note that wheat shortage has caued widespread agitations in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last year, with thousands of people coming on the roads in almostall disricts to demand supply of wheat grains.

