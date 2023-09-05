EconomyGilgit - Baltistan

Freelancers suffering due to downgrading of internet services in Gilgit-Baltistan.

CM says 4G cellular services will be restored after Chehlum

GILGIT: Freelancers offering services online have complained about being unable to meet project goals due to suspension and down-gradation of internet services in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

GB government has stopped 3G and 4G cellular networks in the region as part of the efforts to maintain law and order. This has hit freelancers hard.

President of GB Freelancers Association has highlighted the issue in the following post on “X”, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, however, today said that downgrading internet services is a temporary measure. He said that full internet/cellular services will be restored in the region after Chehlum.

Meanwhile, two more internet users, both govt officials, have been found guilty of using social to spread hate material and sent behind bars in Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The total number of people jailed for involvement in spreading hate speech on social media has risen to 10. These include at least 5 government officials, including police personnel and a teacher.

Social media’s use for creating social unrest by spreading hate material has emerged as a major concern in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

