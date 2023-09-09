Internet Disruption in Gilgit-Baltistan: A Wake-Up Call for Freelancers and Online Businesses

Kamran Ahmed

To all the freelancers, IT companies, and online business owners in Gilgit-Baltistan! We need to talk about a pressing issue that’s been plaguing our region – the relentless 4G internet disconnectivity and internet disruptions that have become a regular headache. It’s time to raise our voices and demand a change.

You know the drill, don’t you? You’re in the middle of a crucial project, submitting a deadline, or negotiating with a client, and boom! Your internet connection decides to take a vacation. You’re left frustrated, watching your opportunities slip away.

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan and SCO have been vocal about supporting freelancing and IT in our region. They’ve promised better infrastructure and connectivity, but the ground reality doesn’t match the glossy brochures.

It’s time the authorities understand that freelancers and online businesses heavily rely on a stable internet connection. When we can’t access the web consistently, not only does it ruin our professional image, but it also erodes client trust.

Let’s be honest. With the current state of internet disconnectivity, many of us are at a crossroads. Do we continue to endure the frustration and limitations, or do we pack our bags and move to places outside GB with better internet access?

It’s high time we demand change. Let’s call upon the authorities and the SCO to understand our struggles and restore internet connectivity in the region immediately.

We’ve seen what online businesses and freelancers can achieve when given a fair chance. Now, it’s up to us to make our voices heard.

Note: Even for this post, I had to wait for hours to get an unstable internet connection.

