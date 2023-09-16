200 More Government Schools to Benefit from Groundbreaking Tech Fellow Project

Funded by the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, this project is the first of its kind in Pakistan, aiming to instill future skills in school education and transform students into makers, inventors, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts of tomorrow.

GILGIT (PR): Rupani Foundation and the Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP) have signed an agreement to extend the groundbreaking Tech Fellow project for an additional year, expanding its reach to 200 more government schools in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Bahadur Ali Khan, Senior Advisor Education of Rupani Foundation, and Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad, General Manager of GBRSP. The occasion was graced by the presence of the Minister of Education, Mr. Shehzad Agha, and Chief Secretary, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, among other officials.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani expressed his admiration for the creativity and skills displayed by students in Gilgit-Baltistan. He noted that it was once unimaginable for government school students to excel in such a manner within a government-run program, emphasizing that this achievement is now a bright reality.

The Tech Fellow project has garnered significant attention and acclaim across Pakistan for its transformative impact on the education landscape in Gilgit-Baltistan. With a focus on introducing computer programming, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), and entrepreneurship education to students in grades 6-8, this initiative has paved the way for innovation and skill development among the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The project’s success story has inspired its expansion to an additional 200 government schools. To date, the project has already benefited over 22,000 students in 200 schools, fostering their creativity and innovation. These young minds have collectively produced more than 4,300 innovative projects in the fields of computer programming, STEAM, and entrepreneurship.