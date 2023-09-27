GB Ministers meet BISP Chairperson to discuss program related issues in Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad (PR): Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had a meeting with delegation of Ministers from Gilgit Baltistan including Minister for Tourism, Minister of Finance, Minister of Food, Chief Secretary and Addl. Secretary Gilgit Baltistan. Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed, was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion was held on the well-being and welfare of BISP beneficiaries in Gilgit Baltistan. The participants also delved into various aspects of BISP and its wide array of initiatives, which encompass programs such as Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashounuma, Dynamic Registry of NSER, Benazir Social Protection Accounts, and more.

Furthermore, the delegation was briefed on the facilitative measures in place for the disbursement of payments and the registration process for BISP beneficiaries in Gilgit Baltistan. Chairperson BISP said that these initiatives are playing a pivotal role in extending crucial support to disadvantaged individuals and families, enabling them to access essential resources and opportunities for personal and socio-economic development.

