8 killed, 26 injured, after passenger bus is attacked by terrorists on Karakoram Highway

GILGIT/CHILAS: At least 8 passengers were killed and 26 are reported injured after a bus was attacked by yet unidentified terrorists on the Karakoram Highway at Hudur, near Chilas, in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The bus reportedly lost control after coming under fire and collided with a truck, killing the truck’s driver on the spot. The truck also caught fire due to the impact of the collision, said local journalists.

Confirming the reports of the attack, and the casualties, Deputy Commissioner of Diamer said that the passengers were from different parts of Pakistan, including two soldiers of Pakistan Army and a Police official of the Special Protection Unit (SPU).

The DC said that three of the 8 bodies have been identified so far.

He said that a religious scholar (Mufti) form Gupis region of Ghizer was injured but his condition was stable.

The bus (Number BLN 4647) was traveling from Gahkuch, the district headquarters of Ghizer, operated by K2 Travels, a private transportation company.

This isn’t the first time passenger buses have been attacked on the KKH by terrorists. Unlike the past attacks, in which passengers from the Shia community were targetted, this time the victims are not from a particular faith group.

