“May-Fung” in the Twilight: Between Myth and History

Since ancient times, Mefang has been observed in the Baltistan region of northern Pakistan. In actuality, it’s a celebration honoring the conclusion of the largest night, which occurred on December 21. From then on, the day gradually gets bigger. The true reason for celebrating is to look forward to and savor the luxurious, mild, and comfortable days of spring while enduring the bitter cold of winter. It is important to realize that, particularly in Baltistan, the weather is colder than in other nexus regions, with blood-freezing, harsh winters that, statistically speaking, last for more than half a year.

On 21 December, people from every walk of life gets ready to celebrate by their own ritual styles, ie Cooking various foods, e,g Parapo, Marzan, Rsabkhoor, Balay etc, Mostly locally, however due to social media and Globalisation, Trend is changing, now people cooks other culture foods like Pulawo or Biryani with soap made of flesh of goat, cow, yawk, or sheeps, accordingly to their likes and dislikes, likewise in keeping mind Health care nutritions.Most middle-aged people today don’t even eat heavy foods because they take a lot of time to consume and digest. It is also debatable, and most people do debate that the new generation is physically weak. They sing songs of old times and people praise and exalt their physical strengths and chores. Most children are bewildered while an elder tells a story about the past. Some people, especially youth, believe in it; the majority think it is a tale, and they are blowing their own trumpet.Nevertheless, The past has gone, Present is and future is uncertain.

History is about change, those changes have been documented on paper in every part of the globe through books, articles, literary compilations, and other works. However, In region, Like Gilgit Baltistan and other remote arenas, assumably, where Literary material short fell due to snow and ruged Mountain, Poor infrastructure and Far from World centres geographically telling,As per the accounts of our elders and a 90-year-old Haji, even though historically we interacted with China, India, and other nations that are now in geographical proximity, it was difficult,but sound well to say impossible, to communicate with the outside world during that period.

There are myths about the past. We have to separate wheat from chuff. There are really very few sources.For the past few years, I have been looking. With the exception of a few mefung-related articles, there are a few videos.A misconception that associates Mefung with Bon and Buddhism, To defy it, it is only enough to argue that in Ladakh , Iran and China , they didn’t celebrate it , and never have been in past though still in some part these different Religions exist. Another cogent arguement is still today date after arrival of Islam, People of Baltistan is celebrating it.Additional myth, According to people of District Shigar, it is generally believed that there was a tyrant king in skardu, after his dead they celebrate this day enthusiastically, but according to historian late Abbas Kazmi, “The King was good enough and bold one” he ruled after Raja Ali sher khan Anchan, which was dateback to 700-800 years , However, Mafung is being celebrating since 2000 years ago. Here event and circumstances clashes, those who knew even lil bit of history may know well it that we have created myths about past, A rational individual must avoid becoming mired in the old, meaningless, and unintelligible narratives. Truth is deciphered as ; In celebration of moving towards Spring, an expression of joviality after amidst Chilling and unbearable winter, People of Baltistan celebrate Mefung.Ali Kazim Golden is an enthusiastic activist and and an actor who and his team “ Baltistan Art Council” has revived this in 2012. It is said that, Mefung is Second greatest Culture after “Nauroz”. Every member deserves praise for their worthy Contribution in preserving GB culture.Likewise, renown historian Hassan Hasrat has been writing and shedding light on different cultural issues and aspects and doing critical examinations since a couple of decades ago.Baqir Hajee hails from Sermik and has a plethora of knowledge about history. He is also writing about Gilgit Baltistan’s culture and touching diversity subjects.There is still a need to write down history and the past, as we have the past century’s old people to trace back the historical elements.

