Snowfall and Phandar Valley

By Shakir Ahmad

Snowfall may be a time for fun and recreation for many, but for mountain communities living in far-flung valleys, it can bring tough and troublesome times, especially for the poor in resource-deficient areas. The recent snowfall in Ghizer district of Gilgit Baltistan has added to the misery of its inhabitants.

However, in Phander valley, the heavy snowfall has not dampened the spirits of the local communities. Despite the avalanches that have rendered hundreds of people landlocked, the residents remain resilient and determined to overcome the challenges of the winter season. They continue to persevere, despite facing power outages, scarce essential household items, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

It is a dilemma that many people in Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan consider Phander valley as a captivating tourist resort, ‘heaven on earth,’ ‘the valley of trout,’ and ‘the land of martyrs,’ but these titles were given by those who visited during the summer season. They did not experience the harsh winter season or the struggles of the local communities.

We must remember that Phander valley is not only a place of natural beauty, but it is also home to a resilient and determined community that deserves to have their basic needs addressed. Therefore, we must work together to support the local communities and ensure that they have access to essential resources and healthcare. Only then can we rightfully call the valley a place akin to Switzerland, where the people and their wellbeing are valued as much as the stunning landscape.

