First consignment of fresh Cherries from Gilgit-Baltistan dispatched to China

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of six tonnes of fresh cherries was dispatched to China on June 5th using a reefer container, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced.

This significant milestone marks the beginning of a promising export relationship between Pakistan and China, facilitated by the Phyto Sanitary Agreement signed between the two countries in 2022. This agreement granted China market access to Pakistan for the export of fresh cherries, opening up a new opportunity for local growers.

With the $3 billion Chinese market having an annual demand of around 350,000 tonnes of cherries, this development is set to revolutionize the agricultural landscape for cherry growers in Gilgit-Baltistan. The region, known for its high-quality cherries, stands to gain immensely from this new export avenue.

Over 100 cherry orchards, alongside a cold storage and packing house at Rahimabad in Gilgit, are now registered with the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC). This registration ensures that the cherries meet the stringent quality and safety standards required by the Chinese market, thereby guaranteeing the best prices for Pakistani farmers.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Agriculture Department, the region produces approximately 5,000 tonnes of cherries per season. The newfound access to the Chinese market is expected to significantly boost this production as more farmers adopt advanced agricultural practices and improve their farming techniques to meet the high demand.

Chief Executive of TDAP, Zubair Motiwala, has expressed his optimism about the future of cherry exports from Pakistan. “The growers will be the major beneficiaries of the cherry export,” he stated, highlighting the efforts of TDAP and PHDEC to fully capitalize on the vast Chinese market of 1.2 billion people. This development not only promises increased income for farmers but also positions Pakistan as a key player in the global cherry market.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

