Gilgit Police arrests two for opening fire on public vehicle today

Police official present the two detained individuals in front of media. The accused (faces covered) have been arrested for opening fire on a Suzuki vehicle earlier today.

GILGIT: The Police in Gilgit has announced detention of two individuals accused of opening fire on a public transport vehicle (Suzuki) earlier today in Konodas.

The two individuals have been identified as Salam son of Sher Akbar and Muntaizr son of Hafeez; both accused are locals of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to initial reports.

Earlier today, two people were injured after miscreants opened fire on a “Suzuki” vehicle. , injuring two

