Sun. Mar 28th, 2021

Gilgit Police arrests two for opening fire on public vehicle today

5 hours ago

Police official present the two detained individuals in front of media. The accused (faces covered) have been arrested for opening fire on a Suzuki vehicle earlier today.

GILGIT: The Police in Gilgit has announced detention of two individuals accused of opening fire on a public transport vehicle (Suzuki) earlier today in Konodas.

The two individuals have been identified as Salam son of Sher Akbar and Muntaizr son of Hafeez; both accused are locals of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to initial reports.

Earlier today, two people were injured after miscreants opened fire on a “Suzuki” vehicle. , injuring two

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

