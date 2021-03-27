Gilgit Police arrests two for opening fire on public vehicle today
GILGIT: The Police in Gilgit has announced detention of two individuals accused of opening fire on a public transport vehicle (Suzuki) earlier today in Konodas.
The two individuals have been identified as Salam son of Sher Akbar and Muntaizr son of Hafeez; both accused are locals of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to initial reports.
Earlier today, two people were injured after miscreants opened fire on a “Suzuki” vehicle. , injuring two