Sexual Assault: Disabled girl dies after giving birth to a stillborn child

YASIN: An 18-years, mentally challenged, girl has died after giving birth to a stillborn child at the Provincial Headquarters Hospital in Gilgit.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, as the girl was unmarried and mentally challenged, per a copy of the FIR available with Pamir Times.

The deeply tragic incident allegedly took place in Yasin Valley of District Ghizer. The girl, identity witheld, was transferred to the PHQ Hospital after complaining of abdominal pain on July 28 where she gave birth to a stillborn child and went into coma, per the FIR registered on July 28, 2024.

Later, the girl also died, while still in coma, per the police report.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against unknown individuals under Section 374 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Yasin Police Station, and an investigation has been launched.

Sources indicate that a young man from the same village has been taken into custody in connection with the case, and his DNA sample has been collected, with the report awaited.

Political, social, and human rights activists in Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed deep sorrow over this inhumane incident and have demanded that the police conduct a transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

