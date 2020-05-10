Mon. May 11th, 2020

12 fresh cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

21 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region reported 12 new cases on Sunday.

The new cases reported included 8 in Astore district, 2 in Hunza, 1 in Diamer 1 and 1 in Gilgit.

The total number of cases has risen to 442, while the number of active cases stands at 134 in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

There’s fear in the region that the infection rates would increase in the coming days due to the relaxation in lock-down announced by the regional government.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad closed after employee tests positive for CoVID-19

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan reports 27 new Coronavirus cases

3 days ago Pamir Times

4th CoVID-19 related death reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 days ago Pamir Times

Rs. 100 fine to be collected from those not wearing face masks in Gilgit-Baltistan

6 days ago Pamir Times

Court orders Gilgit-Baltistan govt to stop hiring process during CoVID-19 pandemic

6 days ago Pamir Times

Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 days ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) could be a game-changer against COVID-19

12 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad closed after employee tests positive for CoVID-19

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Social Impact of Poverty on the Rural Society of Gilgit-Baltistan

20 hours ago Pamir Times

12 fresh cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

21 hours ago Pamir Times

The blessings of Coronavirus!

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: