12 fresh cases of CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region reported 12 new cases on Sunday.

The new cases reported included 8 in Astore district, 2 in Hunza, 1 in Diamer 1 and 1 in Gilgit.

The total number of cases has risen to 442, while the number of active cases stands at 134 in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

There’s fear in the region that the infection rates would increase in the coming days due to the relaxation in lock-down announced by the regional government.