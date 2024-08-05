Gilgit-Baltistan’s “Stay Culture” Syndrome

By Advocate Noor Uddin

Gilgit-Baltistan, a region of breathtaking natural beauty and strategic significance, is grappling with a pervasive issue that threatens to undermine its public sector: the stay culture syndrome.

This phenomenon, characterized by the frequent granting of stay orders on public sector job announcements, has far-reaching consequences for the region’s governance, economy, and social fabric.

Recent stay orders on public sector job advertisements have highlighted the depth of the problem. For instance:

– A stay order was granted against the recruitment of GB Police Constables, citing “irregularities” in the selection process.

– Another stay order halted the appointment of medical officers in the GB Health Department, citing “favoritism” in the selection process.

– A stay order delayed the recruitment of teachers in the GB Education Department, citing “tribal bias” in the selection process.

-A stay order on Naib tehsildar post which was taken in august 2023.

The stay culture syndrome has debilitating effects on Gilgit-Baltistan’s public sector 1- Delayed service delivery.2- Demotivated workforce.3-Economic burden.3-Social unrest.

The causes of stay order culture include:

1-Political Patronage: A Major Culprit

Political patronage is a significant contributor to the stay culture syndrome in Gilgit-Baltistan. Politicians and bureaucrats often use their influence to secure jobs for their favorites, regardless of merit.

2-Tribal Culture: A Barrier to Meritocracy:

Gilgit-Baltistan’s tribal culture also plays a role in the stay culture syndrome. Tribal affiliations often take precedence over merit, leading to stay orders and litigation.

3-De Jure Culture: A Legalized Obstacle:

The de jure culture, which prioritizes legal technicalities over merit, also contributes to the stay culture syndrome. Lawyers and litigants often exploit loopholes in the law to secure stay orders.

4-Lack of clear policies and laws: ambiguity in laws and policies can result in excessive litigation and stay orders .there are alot of other causes which effect the recruitment process.

Way Forward:

To mitigate the stay culture syndrome, Gilgit-Baltistan must adopt a multifaceted approach:

Transparent Selection Processes: Ensure merit-based, open competitions for all public sector jobs. Institutional Capacity Building: Strengthen governance structures and dispute resolution mechanisms. Judicial Restraint: Encourage judicious use of stay orders. Alternative Dispute Resolution: Promote mediation and arbitration.

In conclusion, the stay culture syndrome in Gilgit-Baltistan’s public sector recruitment poses a significant threat to the region’s governance, economy, and social fabric. Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach, involving transparent selection processes, institutional capacity building, judicial restraint, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. By implementing these solutions, Gilgit-Baltistan can mitigate the adverse effects of stay orders, fostering a more functional, accountable, and responsive public sector. It is time for the region to move beyond the stay culture syndrome and embrace a culture of meritocracy, transparency, and accountability.

