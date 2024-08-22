Grade 9 results in Gilgit-Baltistan

By Sharifullah Baig

The recently announced Grade 9 results have sparked widespread concern and unrest among the political, bureaucratic, and educational leadership in Gilgit-Baltistan. In response, the authorities have adopted a prompt approach to identifying the root causes behind the dismal performance in school education. The Chief Minister has taken a direct interest, ordering a thorough investigation, with the Chief Secretary leading the inquiry. This level of involvement underscores the seriousness of the situation and the genuine intent of the political and bureaucratic leadership to address the problem. However, the initial directives for tackling the issue seem to be following the traditional problem-solving methods, likely resulting in an inquiry report followed by the routine transfer and reposting of headteachers and teachers at the grassroots level, whereas the real problems of public sector school education in Gilgit-Baltistan will remain unattended again. The magnitude of the challenge is more complex and perplexing than the grade 9 result alone. The Grade 9 result is only one visible indicator that has captured the attention of decision-makers. The current school educational circumstances are demanding political will to change, followed by systemic level strategic decisions and alteration of school culture at the very grassroot level.

The academic foundation laid during a child’s early education critically influences their likelihood of success in secondary and higher secondary schooling. The stronger this foundation, the greater the chances of academic achievement. Unfortunately, this critical academic groundwork, typically established during primary education, is severely undermined in public sector schools due to a chronic shortage of teachers. Expecting two to three teachers to manage six to seven classes daily while maintaining high educational standards is an unrealistic demand. As a result, students advance to the secondary level with a fragile academic base, struggling to meet the demands of this stage. Secondary-level teachers face significant challenges in rectifying these deficiencies, which ideally should have been addressed during the primary years. This weakened foundation emerges as a key factor contributing to poor performance at the secondary and higher secondary levels. Hence, it is imperative to enhance the conditions of primary schools, particularly by addressing the teacher shortage, to cultivate a generation of students with robust academic foundations from the outset. The situation can be significantly improved by making bold decisions to ensure that the teachers are serving at their respective stations and are not transferred to their favorite places under various influences.

The education system in Gilgit-Baltistan is grappling with the proliferation of unapproved schools, many of which are established due to political motivations. These unauthorized schools are imposing a significant strain on the system, exacerbating the workload without contributing any additional resources. Consequently, educational administrators are compelled to further dilute already scarce resources, particularly the teaching staff. It is also important for local communities to recognize that these makeshift solutions are not a measure of success; rather, they are eroding the educational standards not only for their children but also for the neighboring communities. This detrimental trend must be halted, and the establishment of new schools should strictly follow proper procedures, ensuring full resource allocation, particularly regarding the provision of qualified teachers.

The lack of an outcome-oriented monitoring framework within the system is a significant deficiency, impeding the pace and quality of education in Gilgit-Baltistan. Radical changes are needed in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) mechanism, aligning it with the actual performance of teachers and administrative officials, spanning from district levels to central provincial authorities. The academic achievements of students should serve as the fundamental criterion for the performance evaluations of employees, thereby influencing the distribution of incentives, recognition, and decisions regarding their promotion or demotion within the system.

It is essential to change the educational culture of the schools by introducing, strengthening and institutionalizing a professional culture where time is considered a precious asset, and the daily discourses are exclusively focused on teaching and learning and student achievements. The attitude, behavior, and actions of staff are entirely professional with their commitment and dedication firmly tied to student learning and the mission of the Department of Education. The time has come to ensure that the functionaries in education are dedicated solely to the mission of education, free from external influences or conflicting interests. Initially, it was hoped that the desired cultural change would naturally occur with the induction of new teachers with a new mindset and fresh ideas for teaching and learning, but this expectation is diminishing because “Everything came into the salt mine turned into salt”. ہَر چَہ دَر کان نَمَک رَفت نَمَک شُد Therefore, a deliberate effort is needed to change the educational culture in the schools to drive the improvement.

The unplanned transfer and posting of teachers, headteachers, and educational managers is a significant issue that exacerbates the already declining student learning outcomes in this region. When such transfers occur in the middle of an academic year, it disrupts continuity and makes it difficult to assign accountability. Teachers and headteachers can easily deflect responsibility for poor student performance or subpar school outcomes, often blaming their predecessors for any shortcomings. This lack of continuity undermines the educational process and impedes progress. To address this, it is essential to establish a well-defined transfer and posting mechanism that ensures such changes occur only at the end of the academic year. This would guarantee that teachers and headteachers remain in their positions for the entire academic year, fostering stability and accountability within the school system.

The schooling system in Gilgit-Baltistan has long served as a testing ground for various educational experiments over the past few decades. Numerous projects have been introduced into schools as part of development initiatives, irrespective of the educational expertise and experience of the implementing agencies. In some instances, these unplanned and sudden changes have created a state of chaos, leaving schools struggling to balance new demands with their established routines. This atmosphere of uncertainty has underscored the adage that “he who imitates others loses his own identity,” much like the crow in the proverb, “کَوّا چَلا ہَنس کی چال، اَپنی چال بھی بُھول گَیا,” which forgot its way by trying to mimic the swan. Moreover, some very promising initiatives were also launched and frequently failed to be sustained due to a lack of ownership, resulting in wasted time and resources. Therefore, it is crucial to establish a robust mechanism for evaluating and integrating development projects that align directly with the Department of Education’s vision. This mechanism should also ensure sustained ownership and support for these changes long after the projects have concluded.

In developed societies, universities play a pivotal role in enhancing educational standards at the grassroots level. They establish networks with local schools to plan and implement new initiatives, and meticulously document these processes to extract valuable lessons for future applications. Although a few universities and educational colleges operate in Gilgit-Baltistan, their impact on school education remains minimal. Universities are not distinguished from other development organizations when it comes to the implementation of educational initiatives in schools of this region. In contrast, in many developed societies, universities alone are entrusted with such responsibilities, given their expertise and resources. Therefore, it is crucial to forge a meaningful partnership between the schools and the education colleges and universities based in Gilgit-Baltistan to elevate the educational standards at the grassroots level.

The above-mentioned suggestions are difficult to implement in the current socio-political milieu of Gilgit-Baltistan, but these are the only solutions for achieving a sustainable improvement in school education in this region. Otherwise, we will be facing this situation again and again and will be rotating the dangling wheel and hoping to move forward every year.

