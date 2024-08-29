Plastic, Climate Change, and the Economy

Aafiyat Nazar

Plastic is undeniably a major contributor to environmental pollution, but it’s also deeply ingrained in our economy. From the everyday essentials we rely on, like children’s toys and household items, to the decorative pieces in our homes, schools, and offices—plastic is ubiquitous. It’s not just a material; it’s a massive industry that directly and indirectly supports millions of livelihoods.

Visit any departmental store, and you’ll find shelves overflowing with products wrapped in plastic. This isn’t just about convenience; it’s a reflection of an industry that’s intertwined with our daily lives and our economy. But this dependence on plastic poses a significant dilemma. We need to balance the environmental impact with economic reality, making it crucial to develop alternatives that are both sustainable and economically viable.

Addressing plastic pollution requires more than just surface-level, cosmetic efforts; it demands serious, coordinated action. Multiple stakeholders need to come together, but the government must take the lead. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the federal and provincial governments have yet to demonstrate the necessary commitment.

Take, for example, the periodic initiatives by the Sindh government or the Lahore High Court’s orders to ban plastic in Lahore and Punjab. Or the federal government’s efforts to curb plastic usage. All of these measures have fallen short of meaningful change, often appearing as mere theatrics—short-lived efforts that create a buzz before fading into obscurity. In this context, it’s no surprise that the Gilgit-Baltistan government would follow suit.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the former Chief Secretary, #MohyuddinAhmad Wani, and other officials also announced a plastic ban with great fanfare. However, this move caused more problems than it solved. The public struggled to bring home their purchases safely, forced to rely on substandard and expensive alternative bags. As a small fruit vendor, I’ve seen the impact firsthand—people returning home empty-handed, their goods lost to the streets because of these inadequate replacements. Conversations with many customers revealed that these poor-quality, costly bags led to significant financial losses.

The economic fallout was severe, and the blame lies squarely with the incompetent and short-sighted bureaucracy and government officials who remain oblivious to the public’s struggles.

During this superficial ban, I also discovered that some officials were confiscating plastic from sellers, only to sell it to other shopkeepers for personal gain. On one occasion, a government officer handed me some substandard alternative bags from his large vehicle, instructing me to use them in the future. I reluctantly accepted them, but warned him that such superficial measures would fail. Having witnessed the failures of similar efforts by federal and provincial governments, I was already sceptical. Unfortunately, my concerns were validated, and the results were disheartening.

Despite my deep concern for the environment and climate change—issues that are central to my thoughts—and my personal efforts to address them, I, like millions in Gilgit-Baltistan and across Pakistan, am forced to rely on plastic bags and other plastic items. As a small vendor, conducting business without plastic is not impossible, but it is certainly challenging.

It’s time for the federal and provincial governments to move beyond superficial and ineffective plastic bans. Instead, they must urgently develop and introduce affordable, durable, and eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. Yes, we need to ban plastic, but not just for carrying goods—every form of plastic needs to be addressed

The path forward requires more than just bans; it requires a comprehensive approach that includes educating our youth from early childhood development (ECD) through to university. Educational institutions must be actively involved, with teachers and students working on climate change projects as part of their assessments. This will prepare both individuals and communities to take meaningful, collective action against climate change.

Moreover, religious scholars, teachers, volunteers, scouts, and girl guides must be encouraged to continuously contribute to this cause, not just on specific occasions, but as a regular part of their responsibilities. Only with this all-encompassing approach can we hope to tackle the plastic problem and protect our planet for future generations.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

