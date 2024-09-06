The Rise of Mountaineering and Trekking in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral

By Shadman Zain

In recent years, the mountaineering and trekking culture in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Chitral has seen an inspiring resurgence. A notable testament to this is the expedition undertaken by a group of nine young trekkers from Qashqar Trekkers, who embarked on an ambitious journey to conquer three significant mountain passes: Darkhot Pass (4703m), Darwaza Pass (4238m), and Chilingi Pass (5291m). This historic venture marks them as the youngest trekking group to successfully traverse these challenging routes.

Over the course of eleven days, the team hauled an average of 25 kilograms on their backs, illustrating not only their physical endurance but also their dedication to exploration. Starting from Chitral City, they made their way to Baba Ghundi Mazaar via the formidable Chilingi Pass, ultimately descending into the breathtaking landscapes of Chipursan Hunza in Gilgit. It’s worth noting that last year, this same team tackled the Chumarkhan Pass (4350m), Khukush Pass(4850m) through the stunning Barsat Valley, further showcasing their commitment to discovering the hidden gems of this mountainous region. Besides, Mr. Shamsuddin, an environmentalist, solo trekker, prolific writer, photographer, and an esteemed development practioner from Chitral, has set out on a solo journey from Booni, Upper Chitral to Gilgit via the Chumarkhan pass on the 27th of August and is planned to reach his destination on this 4th of September 2024.

The emergence of such young and enthusiastic trekkers is a refreshing sight, indicating a budding passion for the outdoors among the youth of Pakistan. Trekking not only cultivates physical fitness but also promotes camaraderie, resilience, and a profound connection with nature—qualities that are especially valuable in today’s fast-paced world. Moreover, these experiences foster a sense of adventure that encourages young people to engage with their environment and appreciate the natural beauty of their homeland.

Beyond personal growth, the revival of trekking and mountaineering in GB and Chitral holds substantial implications for tourism and, by extension, the economy of Pakistan. With its stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique cultural heritage, the region has the potential to become a prime destination for both local and international adventurers. Promoting trekking not only attracts tourists but also empowers local communities through job creation and increased economic activity.

As awareness of the region’s trekking routes and natural beauty grows, we can anticipate an influx of trekkers seeking to explore the majestic terrains. This increase in tourism has the capacity to transform local economies, providing livelihoods for adventure guides, porters, and hospitality services—thereby fostering sustainable development.

The recent surge in mountaineering and trekking practices in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral is a commendable trend that deserves attention and support. The journey of the young trekkers from Chitral serves as an inspiration for others to embrace the call of the mountains. As we encourage and nurture this passion among the youth, we not only enrich their lives but also unlock the economic potential that tourism can offer. By investing in this burgeoning adventure culture, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for the people of these remarkable regions.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

