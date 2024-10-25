Locals in Gojal Valley, Hunza, Resist Alleged Land Grabbing by NHA

HUNZA: Frustration is mounting among residents of Gulmit, Gojal, as the National Highway Authority (NHA) continues to occupy 38 kanals of their land, despite multiple court rulings in their favor over the past seven years.

Recently, the NHA’s attempt to construct a toll plaza on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) near the occupied land sparked new protests. Locals, viewing this as another tactic to cement the NHA’s hold, resisted the construction by blocking the KKH, temporarily halting the project.

Political leaders, including Asif Sakhi of the Awami Workers Party (AWP), Rehan Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and activists from various other parties joined the protest, denouncing the NHA’s illegal occupation. They also criticized the agency’s failure to compensate landowners for lands taken during the KKH project.

Elected Member of the Assembly, Col. (r) Abbaidullah Baig, and former PPP candidate Zahoor Advocate likewise condemned the NHA’s actions, demanding the immediate release of the occupied land and compensation for the NHA’s prolonged occupation.

The dispute stems from land rented to the Chinese company China Road and Bridge Construction (CRBC) in 2007 during the KKH realignment and extension project. While the CRBC vacated the rented land in 2017, the NHA forcefully took it over, lacking any legal basis.

Multiple court rulings have sided with the landowners. The most recent, issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on 26 September 2024, dismissed an NHA petition due to the agency’s lack of interest in contesting the local court’s decision. Earlier, on 18 March 2024, the District and Sessions Judge of Hunza declared the NHA’s occupation unlawful, granting landowners the right to reclaim their property.

Copies of court orders favorign land owners

Despite these rulings, the NHA remains in control of the land, fueling anger within the community, who feel their rights are being systematically ignored. Locals are now calling on authorities to enforce the court’s decisions and return their lands.

As tensions escalate, concerns are growing that further delays could lead to intensified protests and unrest in the region. Residents have appealed to Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan, Lt. General Imtiaz Ali Gilani, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, and other officials to intervene and resolve the issue promptly.

