Role of Community & NGOs in Education: Educational Diary of District Shigar

By Mehvish Hussain Shigri

Tucked within the mountainous terrain of Gilgit-Baltistan, District Shigar presents a dramatic blend of awe-inspiring beauty and challenging isolation. While the landscape inspires wonder, the remoteness of the region poses major obstacles for education. In a place where steep trails and extreme weather conditions can disconnect entire villages for weeks, the road to learning is far from easy. But the story of education in Shigar is not defined by its limitations; instead, it tells a tale of grit, cooperation, and innovation, driven largely by the persistent efforts of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working at the grassroots level.

Although public sector initiatives have played a role in laying the foundation for education, they have not kept pace with the district’s complex needs. Many government schools suffer from a lack of trained staff, poor infrastructure, and shortages of basic learning tools. In far-flung hamlets, students, particularly girls, must trek long distances, often along treacherous paths, simply to reach the nearest classroom. This has led to high dropout rates and widespread educational exclusion. In response, community and NGOs have stepped in, not to replace state institutions, but to strengthen and support them in meaningful and targeted ways.

A 2022 study by the Aga Khan Education Service (AKES) revealed that nearly four out of every ten children living in the high altitude areas of Shigar had no access to a school within walking distance. To bridge this gap, NGOs like Iqra Fund began building community-run schools in areas where formal institutions did not exist. More than 15 such schools have been, since, set up in underserved villages. These are not sprawling campuses but modest structures with a monumental impact; bringing education to children who otherwise would have been left behind. These schools have helped reduce dropout rates and made it easier for families to send their daughters to class without fear.

Shigar has a unique journey of education. 40% schools in the district are un-approved by the government and running on need basis to facilitate the scattered population, particularly a big chunk of females who have major travelling and access issues. There are many primary schools run by a single teacher. Being a newly established district, Shigar has major issues in terms of access, quality, retention and high student-teacher ratio. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Shigar stands at the 2nd position in terms of scarcity of human resource, one step behind Diamar district.

In such circumstances, the local community and a few NGOs are putting in efforts to cope with the challenges. For instance, Iqra Fund, Moawin Foundation, Al-Bayan Foundation, Saya e Kudrat e Ziljal (SKZ), Momina Cheema Foundation, and several other donors are contributing to this noble cause, and students are receiving maximum benefit. Data reveals that around 430 regular teachers are deputed to facilitate 19,000 students in 114 schools, maintaining a student-teacher ratio of 1:45. On the other hand, the community is supporting the department by deploying more than 150 additional teachers, which is an exemplary step that can serve as a model for other regions.

Specifically, 70 teachers are provided by Iqra Fund, 26 by Moawin, 38 by Al-Bayan, 8 by the University of Lahore (UoL), 8 by SKZ, and 93 managed by AKU-PDCN Gilgit through the Education Fellows Project supported by the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Likewise, non-profit organizations and local committees are also playing a front-line role in disseminating knowledge in the region, such as Mouhammadia Trust, Aliya Education System, and Darul Irshad Organization.

One of Iqra Fund’s most impactful strategies has been training and hiring female teachers from within local communities. This move has served dual purposes: it creates employment for women and also assures conservative households that their daughters will be taught in a culturally respectful environment. In many villages where male-led schools were avoided, the presence of women teachers has made all the difference. Families who once hesitated are now sending their daughters to school with confidence. According to the organization’s 2023 annual report, female enrollment in these communities increased by 20% over three years—a testament to the trust and acceptance these schools have built.

Of course, simply enrolling students is not enough; what they learn and how they learn matters just as much. Public school curricula are often rigid and disconnected from the realities of life in Shigar. In contrast, NGOs have developed teaching models that are more localized and adaptable. Aliya Education System, for instance, being the first ever English medium school for girls has launched a bilingual education approach that blends Urdu and English with Balti, the local language. This helps students understand lessons more clearly, improves their literacy, and keeps learning rooted in their culture.

In addition to these language-based strategies, technology is starting to play a role in reshaping the educational landscape in Shigar. One standout initiative has come from The Volunteers Society of Pakistan, which has installed IT laboratories in three schools across the district. For many students, this was their first time interacting with computers. These digital learning spaces are now being used to introduce basic computing, educational programs, and online learning resources. The presence of these labs is not just symbolic—it represents a real leap toward future-oriented learning, narrowing the digital divide and opening new possibilities for children in this remote region.

What truly distinguishes NGOs in Shigar is how closely they work with the people they serve. Rather than applying one-size-fits-all solutions, these organizations invest time in understanding each village’s specific needs and cultural norms. A notable example is the Momina Cheema Foundation, which forms Village Education Committees made up of local leaders and parents. These committees do more than just meet—they actively oversee school operations, track teacher attendance, and organize events to boost student engagement. In Askole, one of the most remote villages, this community-driven model has shown impressive results, with the local school recording a 90% attendance rate, compared to the regional average of 65% as outlined in their 2023 report.

Poverty, of course, remains a persistent challenge. Many families in Shigar survive on subsistence farming or seasonal labor and cannot afford the hidden costs of schooling—uniforms, stationery, transportation. In such cases, organizations like the Baltistan Foundation have stepped in with timely interventions. They offer essentials like free school kits, winter clothing, and modest scholarships. These simple yet effective measures reduce the financial strain on families and encourage consistent attendance. For older students, the foundation also provides vocational training in skills like tailoring, agriculture, and handicrafts, allowing them to contribute to their households while continuing their studies. As a result of these combined efforts, dropout rates in beneficiary communities have dropped by nearly 30%, according to the foundation’s 2023 evaluation.

One of the most valuable aspects of NGO involvement is their flexibility. While state-run education systems are often bogged down by bureaucracy and inflexibility, NGOs have the freedom to adapt. They can adjust school hours around farming seasons, set up classrooms in unconventional spaces, or design unique teaching materials. This responsiveness allows them to tailor their strategies to the realities on the ground, offering solutions that are both practical and sustainable. Their approach is rooted in empathy and partnership—not just policy.

Importantly, the success of these initiatives has not occurred in isolation. Many of the most impactful educational projects in Shigar are the result of collaboration among NGOs, local authorities, donors, and community members. These joint efforts ensure that improvements are not just short-term fixes but long-lasting reforms. Often, once NGOs demonstrate that a model works, it is either scaled up by the government or integrated into wider education programs. This cooperative approach enhances the reach and resilience of the efforts being made.

What’s happening in Shigar isn’t just an isolated success story; it’s a blueprint for what can be achieved in other marginalized regions. Within a few years, this high-altitude district has gone from educational scarcity to a growing culture of learning. Children who once spent their days helping in the fields or herding livestock now attend school regularly. Girls who were previously restricted to domestic spaces are now voicing dreams of becoming doctors, teachers, and leaders. And all of this change has been driven by thoughtful, community-led action rather than sweeping national campaigns.

Shigar’s experience should inspire other regions facing similar challenges. It proves that with the right support, local engagement, and shared vision, even the most difficult terrain can be transformed into a thriving educational environment. As NGOs continue to innovate and as collaboration grows between sectors, the future for Shigar’s children looks not only brighter but boundless translating the vision of Allama Iqbal into action by saying:

افراد کے ہاتھوں میں ہے اقوام کی تقدیر

ہر فرد ہے ملت کے مقدر کا ستارہ

Mehvish Hussain Shigri author The writer is a student at Qualid e Azam University Islamabad hailing from the valley of mighty k-2, the Shigar, and can be traced at mehvishnasir14@gmail.com See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

