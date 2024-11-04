Preserving the Sounds of the North: The Damama and Its Cultural Legacy

By Hadi Umar

The northern areas of Pakistan are home to a rich cultural heritage, with traditions that have been passed down through generations. Among these is the damama, an indigenous musical instrument known as daamal in the Shina language and damama in Chitrali. This unique instrument, which has its roots in the region of Kashmir, holds a significant place in the musical traditions of the area. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Ghizer, Pakistan, and speak with a local pioneer of the damama. This conversation shed light on the history, significance, and the pressing need to preserve this remarkable instrument.

The Unique Quartet

Damal (Damama), Soranayi (Shehnai) and Dadang (Dhol) are traditionally played by a group of four musicians. According to our interviewee, the group is only complete when all four are present, as each player has a distinct role that contributes to the overall performance. This collaborative nature of playing the these instruments highlights the community spirit embedded in this musical tradition. The importance of each member underscores the intricate and harmonious relationships formed through music.

Learning the Craft

In the past, learning to play the damama was a natural part of life. Our interviewee’s father, who did not attend school, spent his time mastering the instrument. However, the advent of formal education and changing societal priorities have made it difficult for the younger generation to devote time to learning this art. The shift towards modern education has inadvertently sidelined traditional musical practices, leading to a decline in interest and skills among the youth.

The Craftsmanship and Sound

The damama is not just any instrument; it is crafted with a specific blend of materials that are essential to its authentic sound. The body of the instrument is made from iron mixed with gold. This combination is not merely aesthetic but serves a functional purpose. The gold-infused iron retains warmth longer than regular iron, allowing the instrument to produce a deep, resonant sound that is essential for its traditional use. Warming the instrument before playing ensures it maintains its tonal quality, which is distinct from other similar instruments like the tabla.

Historical Significance

The damama and other indigenous instruments like the dol and soranayi are deeply rooted in the history of the region. The damama, in particular, has a storied past. It was used during the era of Raja Mahboob Allah Khan, who brought it from Kashmir. The instrument played a pivotal role in various aspects of life, from warfare to weddings. For instance, during wars, a specific beat called the harip was played to boost the morale of soldiers and intimidate the enemy. This same beat, versatile in its use, was also played during weddings and significant departures, signifying its integral role in marking important life events.

Songs and Rituals

Various songs and beats are associated with the damama, each with its own cultural significance. The shushtuvar, for example, is played during weddings when the groom dances. Historically, this song was performed as a gesture of endearment from the king to the bride. Another song, mahjo, is played during the bride’s departure from her home. These songs are more than just music; they are a vital part of the cultural and emotional fabric of the community, marking significant transitions and celebrations.

The Struggle for Preservation

Despite its rich history and cultural significance, the damama is at risk of fading into obscurity. Our interviewee lamented the lack of interest among the younger generation. The absence of passionate learners threatens the survival of this unique musical tradition. The challenge lies not just in teaching the technical skills but also in instilling a deep appreciation and love for the instrument.

Moving Forward

Preserving the damama and its music requires concerted efforts from the community, educators, and cultural institutions. There is a need to create awareness about the instrument’s historical and cultural importance. Workshops and programs aimed at teaching the younger generation can help keep this tradition alive. Additionally, integrating the damama into contemporary music and cultural events can spark interest and passion among the youth. In conclusion, the damama is more than just an instrument; it is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the northern areas of Pakistan. Preserving its legacy is crucial for maintaining the cultural diversity and history of the region. By fostering a renewed interest and appreciation for the damama, we can ensure that its distinctive sounds continue to resonate for generations to come.

