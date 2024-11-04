Revitalizing the Market Economy for Fruits and Crops in Gilgit-Baltistan

By: Sharif Khan

In the 1980s and 90s, the Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) under the dynamic leadership of its founding General Manager, Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan, successfully mobilized communities in Gilgit-Baltistan, leading to the establishment of Women and Village Organizations (W/VOs). These organizations united villagers, promoted savings, and imparted skills in poultry, dairy farming, and Natural Resources Management (NRM), as well as orchard management and cash crops cultivation with improved seeds like potatoes, beans, and vegetables. Consequently, apricot, pear, and apple trees were widely cultivated, with French-origin apple trees and local varieties thriving. Cherry plantations were later introduced, and market demand for these fruits increased.

However, the growth in orchards and forestry tree plantations led to a dilemma – the lack of access to quality marketing and economic opportunities. Despite producing hundreds of thousands of kilograms of apples, apricots, other fruits, and cash crops like potatoes, beans, and vegetables, farmers faced significant challenges in selling their produce. The local market offered nominal prices, leading to frustration and stagnancy in the market economy.

To address this issue, relevant organizations and departments of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan must frame a comprehensive policy for plantation and marketing strategy to ensure equitable benefits for farmers. This policy should prioritize:

Market access and economic opportunities for farmers Quality control and standardization of produce Infrastructure development for storage, transportation, and packaging Capacity building and training for farmers and WO/VOs and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) Public-private partnerships for market promotion and development Ensuring affordable power supply (hydroelectric power generation or solarization and wind energy) Prioritizing export to neighboring countries, particularly China, and other potential markets Leveraging initiatives like the ETI project to focus on the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan’s organic fruits and cash crops, with proper marketing.

By implementing these measures, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan can revitalize the market economy for fruits and crops, ensuring fair prices for farmers and contributing to the region’s economic growth and development. This will also help reduce poverty, improve livelihoods, and promote sustainable agriculture practices in the region.

Additionally, the government should consider:

– Encouraging private sector investment in the agriculture sector

– Providing subsidies and incentives for farmers to adopt sustainable agriculture practices

– Establishing a robust extension services system to provide technical support to farmers

– Promoting organic farming practices to capitalize on the growing demand for organic produce

– Exploring new markets and trade opportunities with neighboring countries and beyond

By adopting a comprehensive approach, the relevant organizations and departments of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan can unlock the full potential of the region’s agriculture sector and improve the livelihoods of farmers and communities.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

