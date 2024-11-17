Regional PCR Lab in Skardu: A Lifeline for Hepatitis B Patients in Baltistan

By Sarwar Sikandar

The Regional PCR Lab in Skardu is the only facility in Baltistan offering free quantitative PCR DNA testing, it spares patients the costly and time-consuming journey to cities like Islamabad for essential diagnostics.

This is a hope for thousands in this remote region where access to specialised healthcare is a challenge. Dr. Shujaat, a leading pathologist at the Regional Hospital Skardu (RHQ Skardu), underscores the lab’s impact: “This facility is not just a lab; it represents a shift towards equitable healthcare. Thousands of patients have benefited, without any discrimination.”

Serving the vast population of Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang, and Ghanche districts, the lab addresses a pressing need in an area with limited medical infrastructure. It offers a critical tool in combating Hepatitis B, empowering patients to take control of their health.

Dr. Akhtar Hussain, a gastroenterologist at RHQ Skardu, highlights the broader implications: “Hepatitis B is a major public health issue in Pakistan, especially in remote areas like Baltistan. Free testing has raised awareness and enabled early diagnosis and treatment, reducing the burden on families and the healthcare system.”

The lab’s work goes beyond diagnostics; it reflects a commitment to health equity by eliminating financial barriers and ensuring even the most marginalised communities have access to life-saving services.

The success of the Regional PCR Lab showcases the potential of locally-driven healthcare initiatives in underserved regions. By addressing the needs of Baltistan’s population, the lab is not just providing tests—it’s delivering hope.

