FeaturedOpinions

Regional PCR Lab in Skardu: A Lifeline for Hepatitis B Patients in Baltistan

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read

By Sarwar Sikandar

The Regional PCR Lab in Skardu is the only facility in Baltistan offering free quantitative PCR DNA testing, it spares patients the costly and time-consuming journey to cities like Islamabad for essential diagnostics.

This is a hope for thousands in this remote region where access to specialised healthcare is a challenge. Dr. Shujaat, a leading pathologist at the Regional Hospital Skardu (RHQ Skardu), underscores the lab’s impact: “This facility is not just a lab; it represents a shift towards equitable healthcare. Thousands of patients have benefited, without any discrimination.”

Serving the vast population of Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang, and Ghanche districts, the lab addresses a pressing need in an area with limited medical infrastructure. It offers a critical tool in combating Hepatitis B, empowering patients to take control of their health.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Akhtar Hussain, a gastroenterologist at RHQ Skardu, highlights the broader implications: “Hepatitis B is a major public health issue in Pakistan, especially in remote areas like Baltistan. Free testing has raised awareness and enabled early diagnosis and treatment, reducing the burden on families and the healthcare system.”

The lab’s work goes beyond diagnostics; it reflects a commitment to health equity by eliminating financial barriers and ensuring even the most marginalised communities have access to life-saving services.

The success of the Regional PCR Lab showcases the potential of locally-driven healthcare initiatives in underserved regions. By addressing the needs of Baltistan’s population, the lab is not just providing tests—it’s delivering hope.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

Pamir Times Follow on Twitter Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read

Related Articles

Stranded French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol found

January 28, 2018

The why and how of student politics discussed at NSF-GB session

February 12, 2015

Court orders federal govt to include Khowar language in next census forms

June 1, 2017

[Opinion] Science and conscience

July 18, 2011

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Developed by: Qashqar | The Leading IT Company
Back to top button