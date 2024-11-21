AKAH Pakistan and NCEG University of Peshawar Host Symposium to Empower Youth for a Climate-Resilient Future

ISLAMABAD: (PR) The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan (AKAH) and the National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG) at the University of Peshawar collaborated to host a one-day symposium, “Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future,”, at the RAK Tahirkheli Auditorium, NCEG. The event brought together distinguished experts, academics, government representatives, academia and students to address pressing challenges posed by climate change, natural disasters, and socio-economic vulnerabilities.

The symposium served as a vibrant platform for enhancing interdisciplinary discussions and highlighted the critical role of youth in building resilience in these areas. Participants engaged with thought leaders on diverse topics, including climate adaptation strategies, disaster risk management, sustainable development, and innovative research promoting green development. A segment dedicated to showcasing innovative student research projects provided insights into practical solutions for resilience.

In her opening remarks, Nusrat Nasab, CEO of AKAH Pakistan, underscored the transformative potential of youth in addressing global challenges, emphasizing their critical role in shaping solutions. Highlighting AKAH’s unwavering commitment to empowering young individuals, she pointed to community and institutional preparedness initiatives as a key avenue for fostering their leadership. “Youth embody the energy, innovation, and vision required to build a sustainable and climate resilient future,” she stated, reinforcing the importance of investing in their capabilities for a better tomorrow.

The event featured keynote speakers, including Prof. Dr. M. Qasim Jan, (NCEG), Dr. Amjad ur Rahman, Climate Change Advisor, KPK Government, Prof. Dr. Shahid Azam, University of Regina, Dr. M. Wasim and Dr. M. Asif from UET Peshawar, and Dr. Saad Khan from NCEG who shared insights on integrating science, policy, and technology to enhance climate resilience in vulnerable regions. Technical sessions addressed critical issues like green development, earthquake vulnerability, and lessons from past disasters, focusing on actionable strategies. An interactive “Shakeout Drill” was also conducted to enhance emergency preparedness.

The discussions and activities throughout the day underscored the importance of collaboration across sectors including government, academia, and youth in building a resilient future. The closing remarks by distinguished guest Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Shah highlighted that empowering the next generation is an essential investment to address the evolving global challenges.

The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan leads efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, ensuring safe and sustainable habitats for disaster-prone communities. The NCEG, University of Peshawar, continues to play a key role in advancing research and education in geosciences with a focus on sustainability and resilience.

