Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan Launches “Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Module”

KARACHI: (PR) To mark the Global Ismaili CIVIC Day, celebrated annually around the world on 25 September 2022, Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan introduced a module on Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability for schools to teach students. The formal launch ceremony was held at the Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan School, Karachi. Shehzad Roy, Founder and President of Zindagi Trust, was the Chief Guest at the event. Hafiz Sherali, President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan, representatives of the Aga Khan Development Network, notables, academia and community members were also present at this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Shehzad Roy applauded Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, the Aga Khan Development Network and its agencies for their ongoing efforts to protect the environment. He further said, “The key to combating climate change is to educate the public and encourage them to adopt positive behaviours towards climate change and environmental protection. Youth literacy programmes, in particular, will have a long-term impact. Today, as responsible citizens, we must reaffirm our commitment to halt environmental destruction before it destroys us.”

Developed in partnership with LUMS Learning Institute, Aga Khan University – Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) and Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan, the module primarily focuses on how humanity is affecting the environment and how climate crises can be averted through improved pedagogical tools. This resource will help parents and teachers impart knowledge to the youth at a young age.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fozia Parveen, Assistant Professor at AKU-IED mentioned, “Our future generations are and will bear the consequences of climate change as well as the negative implications of our actions. In the time of climate catastrophe, loss and damages, it is imperative to equip our youth with hope and the relevant knowledge and skills to build their resilience towards a liveable planet. We hope that this module is a small step towards the actions and reflections needed in the social, environmental, economic, and most importantly, educational systems.” Conclusively, Dr. Fozia expressed her gratitude to the volunteers and partners who contributed their time and effort in developing this module.

Emphasing on the ethos of Ismaili CIVIC’s commitment towards protecting the environment, Hafiz Sherali, President, Ismaili Council for Pakistan articulated, “Climate catastrophes is the burning issue that requires our attention right now. Thus environmental stewardship is very crucial. Ismaili CIVIC and our partners are putting ethics into practise as stewards of the planet.” The Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability module contains two booklets – an information booklet and an activity booklet. The information booklet contains material to aid teachers and parents understand the fundamental concepts needed to carry out the activities presented in the activity booklet. This module will first be introduced in AKES,P schools, followed by implementation in other schools through AKU-IED.

