EvK2CNR and UNDP train Forest and Wildlife Department officials on laws

GILGIT: EvK2CNR in the framework of a Mountain Protected Areas Project of UNDP organized a training workshop for the staff of Government Forest and Wildlife Department GB on Forest and Wildlife Laws of Gilgit Baltistan. Mr. Alamgir Gangapur who is the author of both laws, served as a trainer of the training. Mr. Safdar Khan, Additional Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Environment GB was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The Conservators, District Forest Officer, Range Forest Officers and administrative staff participated in this three-day training. Almost 30 participants benefited from the training.

Mr. Safdar Khan, Additional Secretary Forest and Wildlife speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of the laws to save the natural assets of GB. He urged on understanding the laws and its essence for its implementation in the field to save to conserve the forests and wildlife in the region. He appreciated the initiative of EvK2CNR and UNDP for organizing the training and other initiatives in CKNP and DNP.

Mr. Alamgir Gandapur, a Natural Resource Expert of Pakistan served as a facilitator of the training. Besides Mr. Munir Advocate also was one of the trainers who spoke on the legal aspects of the forest and wildlife laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arif Hussain Regional Manager GB said that EvK2CNR with support from UNDP is working in GB focusing on the CKNP and DNP, its management planning and livelihood improvement for the dependent communities. Mr. Aurangzeb Buzdar, Coordinator EvK2CNR Pakistan expressed thankfulness to the government forest and wildlife department and government of GB at large for extending support and cooperation in implementing several initiatives in GB.

