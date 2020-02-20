Fri. Feb 21st, 2020

Canada for Clean and Green Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan

HUNZA: (PR) Wendy Gilmour, High Commissioner of Canada, in Pakistan, lauded the efforts of local community of Gojal, Hunza to make Hunza clean and green. She was speaking to a newly launched batch of Green Ambassadors in Gulmit, Hunza. The Green Ambassadors have been formed under the local initiative of ‘clean and green Hunza’ through the financial support of High Commission of Canada and implemented by Mountain Area Support Organisation (MASO) and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP).

The high commissioner visited Attabad lake and discussed issues related to the to waste management with the officials of Attabad Boat Association and AKRSP. The officials of Boat Association and community representatived apprised the High Commissioner about increasing threat posed to the environment by huge influx of domestic tourists. Gilmour emphasized on the importance of combining awareness with physical and institutional infrastructure for solid waste management. Community representatives informed that the existing local infrastructure and institutional arrangements are insufficient to tackle the menace of waste generated by more than a million tourists visiting Hunza every year.

Later the Canadian High Commissioner participated in an event of Green Ambassadors in the village Gulmit, Gojal. The Green Ambassadors are comprised of local community members, volunteers, girls guides, boy scouts and business and boat association.  They will be responsible for creating awareness about cleanliness and environment to the local community and domestic tourists. Through Green Ambassadors, the waste management will be monitored and managed.

Concluding the event on high note, Wendy Gilmour reiterated the long term commitment of Canadian government for the social and economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan. “Canada has decades long tradition of involvement with local communities for the development of the region, and it will continue” she said. High Commissioner lauded the efforts of Green Ambassadors to make Hunza clean and Green. The event was concluded with a demonstration walk on the Karakuram Highway (KKH) to encourage the Green Ambassadors initiative. Officials of AKDN and district government, and large number of community members participated in the event. They vowed to keep environment clean and green through synergetic efforts.

