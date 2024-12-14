Is Winter Tourism Possible Without Basic Facilities?

By Muhammad Panah

Traveling to China is a fascinating journey for local community members; it provides them an opportunity to analyze and compare the initiatives of the Chinese and Pakistani governments for the well-being of their respective border communities.

Two decades ago, the border communities of Pakistan and China shared similar socio-economic conditions. However, over time, significant differences have emerged, particularly in infrastructure and economic development in the border communities of both countries.

While traveling toward China, the condition of Pakistani customs and immigration facilities is extremely poor. The immigration premises are littered with garbage, human waste, and broken, unhygienic gates that serve as the country’s entry and departure point. This neglect reflects poorly on the nation’s mindset, living standards, and the maturity of those visiting Pakistan. Furthermore, the dry-port town lacks a functional water and sanitation system, forcing residents to resort to open defecation, which has turned the area into an unhygienic and unpleasant environment.

Despite billions being generated in revenues from the Sost dry port and tourism, this region is constantly ignored by the federal government. The billions in revenue go to the federal government, yet the region is deprived of the fundamental needs of life for its local people.

When we enter the Chinese border, we find ourselves in a modern world. Everything is operated using the latest technologies by the border police at the check-posts. The communist government has implemented efficient systems to manage every movement. They uphold the supremacy of law, with no interference from bureaucrats, landlords, or religious leaders. Basic human needs—food, shelter, and clothing—are available for everyone. Wide, metaled roads and electricity facilities extend to every village, even the most remote pastures. Education and healthcare facilities are accessible to the majority of the population. The inhabitants of the region display unwavering loyalty and sacrificial devotion to their country, and they neither say nor listen to anything negative about their homeland.

On this side of the fence, the citizens of the “welfare state” (Pakistan) are still living below the poverty line. They lack access to all basic human needs. There is no infrastructure, electricity, human resources, or a friendly environment to promote Chinese tourism in the region. The local government remains dependent on the federal government, and the federal government uses its influence to disrupt tourism in the region.

The federalist parties may be leveraging their influence to facilitate Chinese tourism by opening the border. However, the local government remains unable to provide basic amenities for tourists. This lack of essential infrastructure could harm Gilgit-Baltistan’s reputation in China and lead to a significant decline in tourism.

It is crucial to empower local communities within the tourism industry. Otherwise, Pakistan’s green tourism initiatives could overshadow China’s red tourism, potentially redirecting economic benefits toward green tourism and away from local stakeholders.

