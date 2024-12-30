Baltistan Witnesses Record 119% Increase in Tourist Influx in 2024

By Sarwar Sikandar

Baltistan, a jewel of Gilgit-Baltistan and one of Pakistan’s most sought-after tourist destinations, witnessed an extraordinary surge in visitors in 2024. According to the Tourist Police of Gilgit-Baltistan, a total of 486,571 domestic tourists and 21,862 international travellers explored the region. This marks a significant increase compared to 2023, when 223,983 domestic and 9,897 international tourists visited Baltistan.

The data shows a 117% increase in domestic tourists and a 121% increase in international tourists visiting Baltistan in 2024 compared to 2023.

This year, Baltistan received 50,448 domestic and 11,262 international tourists by air, while 366,091 domestic and 6,600 international visitors traveled via the Baltistan Highway. Furthermore, 70,000 domestic and 4,000 international tourists visited Deosai National Park, highlighting its appeal as a key attraction in the region

Shigar district emerged as a hub for adventure tourism in 2024, attracting 186,960 domestic tourists and 15,646 international visitors. The district’s allure lies in its breathtaking views of four of the world’s fourteen 8,000-metre peaks — Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, Broad Peak, and the iconic K2 — along with the spectacular Baltoro Glacier. Kharmang district hosted 177,895 domestic tourists and 3,077 foreigners, while Ghangche district welcomed 63,438 Pakistani visitors and 6,566 international tourists.

The sharp rise in tourist numbers can be attributed to improved infrastructure, including the elevation of Skardu Airport, which has enhanced accessibility by providing more reliable flight operations. Popular attractions such as Shangrila Resort, Shigar Fort, and Manthokha Waterfall also continued to captivate visitors.

Tourist Police officials anticipate further growth in 2025, reinforcing Baltistan’s reputation as a premier destination for both domestic and international travellers seeking natural beauty, adventure, and cultural richness.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

