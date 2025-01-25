Cleric booked for hate speech in Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan

Astore: Several complaints have been registered in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan against Maulvi Abdul Razaq, a resident of Astore district, for delivering a provocative hate speech during a public gathering.

Anger is mounting in the region after a clip of the speech went viral on social media. In the video, the cleric can be seen addressing a small gathering of people holding flags of a banned militant organization. Targeting the Shia community, the cleric uses highly provocative and vulgar language against one of the sect’s most important religious figures.

Complainant have filed applications with the Police in Astore, Nagar and Gilgit districts, demanding arrest of the cleric and punitive action.

Various Shia political and religious leaders, including Agha Ashiq Hussain of Astore, Agha Syed Baqir Alhussaini (Baltistan) and Ilyas Siddiquie of Gilgit city, have also condemned the speech, demanding immediate and strict legal action.

Meanwhile, Asotre Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR), against the cleric, under articles 295-A and 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), “298-A” refers to the offense of using derogatory remarks against the wives, family, and companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while “295-A” refers to the broader act of deliberately and maliciously insulting the religion or religious beliefs of any class, with the intent to outrage their religious feelings.

