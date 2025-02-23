Cultivating a Reading Culture in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan has a deep-rooted culture of storytelling, which has played a major role in preserving local folklore and historical events. However, the habit of book reading is still struggling to gain a central place in people’s daily activities. Mainly, reading is limited to course books, and reading beyond this boundary is still a developing practice.

Several factors contribute to the slow growth of book-reading habits in Gilgit-Baltistan. The major factor in this regard is the lack of well-stocked libraries. We can gauge this from the fact that in the entire region of Gilgit-Baltistan, which has a population of around 2.3 million, there are only a few well-stocked libraries. Unfortunately, the situation is even worse in the Baltistan division, where the only notable library is the Municipal Library Skardu. Likewise, the high cost of books, digital distractions due to the rise of social media and digital entertainment, and language barriers are major concerns in the way of developing a habit of book reading.

To foster a stronger reading culture in Gilgit-Baltistan, several steps can be taken. The government and NGOs should invest in building new libraries in different districts or improve the standard of existing ones. For instance, the first library of the Baltistan division was built in 1954 in Tehsil Mehdiabad of District Kharmang, but its current condition is deplorable.

Additionally, promoting book clubs and reading circles, encouraging digital reading, and supporting local writers by publishing books in local languages can make reading more accessible and culturally relevant.

By embracing the power of books, the people of this mountainous paradise can bridge the gap between tradition and modern knowledge and move towards becoming a triumphant nation.