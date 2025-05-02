Education Fellows (EFs) and the Struggle for Change in Public Schools of Gilgit-Baltistan

By Dr. Abdul Wali Khan

Government Middle School (GMS) Teru is located at the entrance of Shandur Teru, the last village in the Ghizer district. The school offers classes from Early Childhood Development (ECD) up to grade 10, with a total enrollment of 565 students, most of whom come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. At GMS Teru, a significant effort is underway to improve classroom teaching through the work of two regular teachers, one contingent paid and eight Education Fellows (EFs). The Education Fellows have been appointed through collaboration between Aga Khan University and the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) School Education Department. These Education Fellows are striving to bring meaningful change to the School Education Department GB which is long affected by neglect and other challenges. Though, the efforts of EFs highlight both the potential for progress and the persistent challenges in GB’s public education system.

When we study the overall public education system in GB, various reports reveal that public schools in GB face severe difficulties, including overcrowded classrooms with student-teacher ratios as high as 60:1, particularly in remote areas. Many teachers lack proper training and rely on outdated rote memorization techniques, which hinder critical thinking. Additional problems include frequent teacher absenteeism, deteriorating school infrastructure, and a lack of basic resources such as shortage of textbooks, electricity, and heating. Parental involvement is limited, partly due to low literacy rates, and dropout rates-especially among girls-remain a serious concern. To effectively counter these challenges the school education department has initiated the bold step of induction of EFs aim to improve teaching and learning in public schools across GB. Despite many obstacles, the Education Fellows, most of whom are recent graduates with only two weeks of training, are working to introduce modern teaching methods and innovative pedagogies. They prepare daily lesson plans-a significant shift from the usual improvised teaching. Such plans ensure clear and consistent teaching and learning. Additionally, the EFs maintain detailed student portfolios to track progress, document parent-teacher meetings, and reflect on teaching strategies. Another innovative practice involves monthly book reviews on pedagogical texts, encouraging professional development among the Fellows. However, the heavy workload makes it difficult to sustain these initiatives consistently.

At GMS Teru, the Education Fellows’ initiatives have shown some positive outcomes. For instance, they established a small corner library called the Wisdom Palace where students can read during breaks, promoting independent learning. Moreover, the EFs have redesigned morning assembly to include student-led speeches, science demonstrations, and debates, helping to build confidence and curiosity among students. They have also efforted to engage parents through regular meetings, though attendance remains low due to economic hardships. Recently the EFs led a plantation drive by involving parents and collectively 350 trees have been planted in the school campus.

Nevertheless, systemic challenges threaten the sustainability of these reforms. The Fellows, many of whom are novice, face difficulties in classroom management, resistance from some senior teachers, unnecessary critique from the public and sometimes a lack of institutional support. They work hard in resource constrained environment. The initial two-week training, while intensive, is insufficient for preparing the Fellows for the realities of GB’s classrooms, and without ongoing mentorship, burnout is a real risk. For these reforms to succeed, systemic changes are necessary. The GB Education Department must, improve school infrastructure, and provide continuous professional development opportunities. Greater community involvement is also essential. The Fellows are making a commendable effort, and one can witness quantitative and qualitative improvement in the school but without broader support, their impact may remain limited. Their work represents both the possibilities and the persistent struggles of educational reform in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The writer can be contacted at abdulwali.abdali@gmail.com

