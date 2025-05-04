Journalism in Pakistan is breathing under the shadows of pressure, censorship, and fear: DigiMAP

ISLAMABAD: (PR) On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the President of the Digital Media Alliance for Pakistan, Sabooh Syed, stated that journalism in Pakistan is breathing under the shadows of pressure, censorship, and fear. According to him, journalism is not merely about reporting the news—it is about safeguarding the truth, being the voice of conscience, and upholding the public’s right to information.

He said that reports from global organizations working for press freedom prove that 2024 has been the deadliest year for journalists, with 124 journalists losing their lives worldwide. In Gaza alone, 85 journalists were martyred during Israeli bombardment, while at least 6 journalists were killed in Pakistan. Dozens of others in the country are facing issues such as economic insecurity, harassment, an uncertain future, and suspended salaries.

Sabooh Syed noted that although laws like the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act 2021 in Pakistan and the Protection of Journalists Bill in Sindh exist, the lack of effective implementation means that the situation on the ground has not improved.

He expressed particular concern over increasing restrictions on digital media and growing state pressure, saying that free voices are no longer safe even online. He cited India’s restrictions on Pakistani media a day before World Press Freedom Day as a clear example of the regional trend of suppressing dissent.

Sabooh Syed stated:

“These are not just statistics, but silenced stories that can no longer be heard. The highest price has been paid by Palestinian journalists. Yet, despite all odds, journalists in Pakistan continue the struggle to keep the flame of truth and the constitution alive—this is true journalism, and this is the awakened resistance.”

In conclusion, he appealed to state institutions, political leadership, civil society, and the public to consider press freedom not just as a constitutional right, but as a foundational requirement for national security, justice, and democracy—and to prioritize its protection accordingly.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

