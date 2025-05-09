A Sleeping Giant

It is surprising to find out the role that the tourism sector has played in the global economy. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) revealed that 975 million people went abroad on international tourism from January to September in 2023 and spent almost 1 trillion USD. Pakistan is a potentially rich tourist destination being in most of the civilizations’ intersection. It is therefore true that Pakistan is endowed with the ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversities which make its people, regions and scenery incomparable. Besides that, there are numerous other niches out there that can attract more tourists than they currently do. Mountains, snowy tops, desert, water reservoirs, gigantic glaciers, sparkling water lakes, high-altitude pastures and vast peaks are main attractions on the territory. Regrettably, these opportunities have not been fully exploited to the benefit of locals’ economic status or enhance the tourism.

On the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) 2023 Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI), Pakistan stood at 101, compared to 2019, up by 20 ranks. This ranking is better than Nepal and Bangladesh yet worse than India and Sri Lanka. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Pakistan has been one of the best-performing international tourist destinations in the first nine months of 2023 by 115% more local and International tourists compared to 2022. The Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) reported that in 2023, Pakistan welcomed a significant number of international tourists and approximately 50 million domestic travelers on short tours.

Among the rising regional hubs for tourism in Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan stands out, with Skardu being a prime location for tourist attractions. Notable sites in Skardu include Shangrila, Upper Kachura, Souq Valley, Basho Valley, Munthokha Waterfall, Shigar Valley, K2, Khaplu Valley, Sarfaranga Desert, and Deosai Plains. Meanwhile, within Gilgit, major attractions include Hunza Valley, Altit Fort, Passu Valley and Glacier, Hoper Valley and Glacier, Ghizer Valley, Rama Lake and Meadows, Fairy Meadows, Naltar Valley, Attabad Lake, and Nanga Parbat. Additionally, the glaciers of Siachen, Baltoro, and Biafo are also worth visiting. These areas draw thousands of both domestic and international visitors each year. In fact, according to an information officer at the Kachura Police check post, during peak tourist season, Skardu receives at least 400 tourist vehicles daily. Additionally, there are 3-4 daily domestic flights along with at least one international flight per week.

Indeed Pakistan does have a vast potential in the sphere of tourism, but there are some hitches, which are: lack of trained staffs, poor infrastructure and road networks, inadequate visitor guidance, insufficient waste management systems, and a negative international perception. In addition, climate change has compounded the problem, resulting glacial outburst, floods and destruction of properties and lives too. On many occasions the lack of timely and accurate information has left tourists in dangerous situations.

The LUMS’ associate professor Faisal Bari in his writing said that the Turkey got $ 40 Billion in tourism receipts in 2023. One of the factor that have ensure this success is the efficiency of the Turkish government in the provision of swift online visa application. Furthermore, formalities related to immigration at the airports are less complicated and entail negligible waiting time. This is topped up by well-maintained historical attractions, good road network and an efficient means of transport. In July 2024 Pakistani Prime Minister abolishing visa charges for 126 countries for business purpose and visa issuance within 24 hours is good sign for tourism, but more is needed.

To boost tourism, Pakistan needs to implement necessary reforms and improve its efficiency. Improving facilities such as provision of secure environment, desirable roads and transportation system, proper guidance, adequate health facilities at far flung areas are important. Furthermore training of local human resources in hospitality, language and sustainability is crucial in enhancing the tourists experience and bring about economic revenues without degrading the cultural and natural attractions. Pakistan’s tourism future is pegged on the partnership between all stakeholders (local community, travel operators & tourism agencies). Such concerted efforts in maintaining fair prices, keeping the place clean, and practice skills of sustainability are of great importance in generating positive experiences of visitors. These partnerships require more than mere nominal gestures, and public/private cooperation must be meaningful. This includes the balancing of commercial interests and the desire to protect the environment alongside the need to promote the local people.

Only in this holistic manner can Pakistan fully leverage its tourism potential while preserving its natural and cultural assets.

