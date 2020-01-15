Baltit Academic Development Association announces new cabinet

KARACHI: Baltit Academic Development Association (BADA) has elected its new cabinet for the year 2020. Sohaila Karim was elected as the organization’s President, along with her cabinet. According to a press release, Faizan Ali was elected as the new General Secretary, Sohail Abbas as the new Vice President and Kamal Uddin as a cabinet member for Finance. Aziza Javed is the cabinet’s joint secretary, while Ayat Nisa is Additional Member Finance.

BADA has also released the following graphic to the media, depicting the new officials.

The cabinet also includes several directors responsible for different thematic areas. Each director leads a team of professionals and students.

More members of the broader cabinet are mentioned in the appended graphic, shared by BADA.

BADA is one of the most active and effective organizations established by Karachi based youth and professionals from Gilgit-Baltistan.

