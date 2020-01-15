Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

Baltit Academic Development Association announces new cabinet

2 days ago Pamir Times

KARACHI: Baltit Academic Development Association (BADA) has elected its new cabinet for the year 2020. Sohaila Karim was elected as the organization’s President, along with her cabinet.

According to a press release, Faizan Ali was elected as the new General Secretary, Sohail Abbas as the new Vice President and Kamal Uddin as a cabinet member for Finance.  Aziza Javed is the cabinet’s joint secretary, while Ayat Nisa is Additional Member Finance.
BADA has also released the following graphic to the media, depicting the new officials.
The cabinet also includes  several directors responsible for different thematic areas. Each director leads a team of professionals and students.
More members of the broader cabinet are mentioned in the appended graphic, shared by BADA.
BADA is one of the most active and effective organizations established by Karachi based youth and professionals from Gilgit-Baltistan.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

First ever Winter Expedition on 7,795 meters high Batura – I peak commences

2 days ago Pamir Times

9th grader “hangs herself” after father scolds her for not going to school

3 months ago Pamir Times

HEC approves Master Plan of University of Baltistan

3 months ago Pamir Times

Revised “Assistance Package for Families of Govt Employees Who Die In Service” announced

4 months ago Pamir Times

Poll Results: 88 % oppose naming of Chowk in Gilgit after Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif

4 months ago Pamir Times

“Facilitation Centers” launched in four Gilgt-Baltistan districts to support citizens in accessing the Supreme Appellate Court

4 months ago Pamir Times

You may have missed

First ever Winter Expedition on 7,795 meters high Batura – I peak commences

2 days ago Pamir Times

Baltit Academic Development Association announces new cabinet

2 days ago Pamir Times

The People of Gilgit-Baltistan

5 days ago Pamir Times

Opposition leader alleges pre-poll rigging in GBA election

5 days ago Pamir Times

KIU and SCO to jointly establish Gilgit-Baltistan’s first “Information Technology Park”

1 week ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: