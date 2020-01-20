Avalanche buries 5 houses in Tatol village of Astore, 16 people rescued by locals

Reported by Subkhan Suhail

ASTORE: An avalanche has buried 5 houses and injured at least 6 people in Tatol village in Qamri on Saturday.

The local people have rescued 16 people from under the damaged houses.

According to a local Sartaj Alam Lone, 6 people were critically injured in the incident.

Heavy snowfall has disrupted telecommunication and road networks in the upper valleys in Astore. The border areas also lack proper health facilities.

The quake-hit Astore remained the most affected district in Gilgit-Baltistan. Avalanches had killed 7 people, including 5 army personnel, in Qamri locality in two different incidents.

Report: Subakhan Suhail

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...