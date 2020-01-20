Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Avalanche buries 5 houses in Tatol village of Astore, 16 people rescued by locals

1 day ago Pamir Times

File Photo

Reported by Subkhan Suhail

ASTORE: An avalanche has buried 5 houses and injured at least 6 people in Tatol village in Qamri on Saturday.

The local people have rescued 16 people from under the damaged houses.

According to a local Sartaj Alam Lone, 6 people were critically injured in the incident.

Heavy snowfall has disrupted telecommunication and road networks in the upper valleys in Astore. The border areas also lack proper health facilities.

The quake-hit Astore remained the most affected district in Gilgit-Baltistan. Avalanches had killed 7 people, including 5 army personnel, in Qamri locality in two different incidents.

Report: Subakhan Suhail

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Opposition leader alleges pre-poll rigging in GBA election

1 week ago Pamir Times

KIU and SCO to jointly establish Gilgit-Baltistan’s first “Information Technology Park”

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Nationalist leader Safdar Ali dead after a ‘road accident’

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

First SDG Summit organized for Pakistan Girl Guides in Islamabad

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

The Fading Memories of Attabad Disaster

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

47% increase in China-Pakistan border trade through Khunjerab Pass

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive

6 hours ago Pamir Times

Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza Inaugurated.

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Female patient transported to hospital in a Wheelbarrow in snow-bound Kharmang District of Baltistan

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Avalanche buries 5 houses in Tatol village of Astore, 16 people rescued by locals

1 day ago Pamir Times

Protestors Demand Release of 14 Political Prisoners of Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: