GB Assembly passes yet another resolution demanding ‘provincial status’ for Gilgit-Baltistan

Interior view of the new GB Assembly hall

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a joint resolution demanding of the federal government to declare GB as the provisional province of Pakistan and provide representation to GB in National Assembly, Senate and other constitutional bodies.

Nationalist leader Nawaz Khan Naji was not present during the assembly session.

The resolution was jointly tabled by chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan (PTI), opposition leader Amjad Hussain Advocate (PPP) and members of PML-N, MWM and JUI-F.

The resolution further demands to pass the required amendment in constitution of Pakistan without causing any damages to the stance of Pakistan in UN.

It is pertinent to note that the GB Legislative Assembly (previous name of the assembly) had also passed similar resolutions multiple times in the past.

