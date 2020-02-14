Trophy Hunting: Lt. Gen Aamir Abbasi hunts an Ibex in Misgar Valley, Hunza

GILGIT: Two Ibexes were hunted for trophy in the Murkushi area of Misgar Valley, Hunza, on February 11 and 12, 2020, said a statement released by Ikram Mohammad, Chairman of Wildlife Conservation and Social Development Organization Misgar (WCSDOM) , a local organization.

Lt. General Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General (QMG) GHQ, and Maj. Nayyar Abbasi, successfully hunted two trophies in the Community Controlled Hunting Area (CCHA) after obtaining permits from the office of Conservator of Wildlife and Parks Department, Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is pertinent to note that in 2018-19 hunting season another Pakistan Army High Official Lt. Gen. Adnan Rashid and his son had also successfully hunted two Himalayan Ibex trophies on two permits.

Misgar Valley was approved as a Community controlled hunting area (CCHA) in 2016 by Wildlife and Parks Department keeping in view of the the willingness of the community of Misgar, and the abundance of trophy animals in the area.

Trophy hunting has become a very popular and proven strategy to stop illegal and uncontrolled hunting of wildlife. Through this program only animals that are above specific age are hunted. 80% of the trophy hunting fee is awarded to the community and 20% goes to the treasury of Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan.

