Canada to support Winter Sports in Gilgit-Baltistan
HUNZA: Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour has said that Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potentials in winter sports. She has promised her government’s support for promotion of winter sports in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Ms. Gilmour further said that Canada has been supporting the development works of AKRSP since 1980s.
Gilmour made the statement while visiting the 900-years-old Altit Fort and the ancient Altit settlement.
The High Commissioner played ice skating and ice hockey with the local youth, and also danced on local traditional music.
Report: Ali Ahmed
With additional reporting from Aslam Aman